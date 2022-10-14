A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Now TikTok is trying to figure out which ones they've been.
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app.
One, in particular, uses his TikTok platform, @uber.and.a.dream, to share stories of the people he encounters and how he handles certain situations.
On October 10, he shared a video that received 121.5K views about the different types of passengers he typically sees over the weekend and viewers are trying to guess which ones they are!
@uber.and.a.dream
Types of party passengers I take home over the weekend #partygoers #nightclub #barscene
Cinderellas
These are the people that call the ride between 11 p.m.-12 a.m.
"You're going to be home before midnight. Before you turn into a pumpkin," he said.
Been A While's
These riders are the ones who constantly say "it's been a while since I've been out," and they are just "testing" things out. They call their Uber around 12 a.m.-1 a.m.
The man says these people will likely be seen out again the following weekend.
Peer Pressure's
The Peer Pressure's are the ones who say that someone made them go out, but the content creator says he knows they enjoyed it, he sees the smile on their face and will probably see them next week. They get picked up between 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
Living La Vida Loca's
Most bars, the driver says, in the D.C. area close between 2 a.m.-3 a.m., so these people are probably the ones who saw it close down.
Not only does he say they helped the staff shut their doors, but he has a nice little vomit bag handy in case it might be of need.
Hour of Drama's
The tea is spilled (figuratively) between 3 a.m.-4 a.m. The TikToker says that anyone up this late "has a story to tell ya!" He says they are great and he loves to hear what happened to them.
Walk of Shame's
Ah, yes. These people are probably getting picked up after continuing their night when the bar closed down.
"We don't offer any judgment here. This is a judgment-free zone. See, I want to live vicariously through you. So, I'm all ears," he said.
This is his 4 a.m.+ crew.
People filled his comments laughing about which one they identified with the most. Many who saw the clip wrote that they've practically been each "type" of rider.
Bartenders chimed in and said they absolutely can confirm the accuracy of his statements.
Some creators loved the video so much that they responded that they want to take a trip to D.C. just so they can ride with him.
If it's any consolation, he's probably receiving 5 stars in the near future.