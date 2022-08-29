An OnlyFans Star Is Getting Revenge On TikTok Haters & She's 'Coming' For Their Husbands
"It's a great day to steal your man!"
TikToker and OnlyFans creator Roxy Stylez is coming after the people who hate on her in the comments — and she's doing it by trying to lure their husbands online.
The adult star recently hit her limit with the haters on TikTok, and she's now decided that the best way to ward them off is to teach them a lesson by sliding into their husbands' DMs.
"I'm coming for your husbands," reads the caption over Stylez's TikTok revenge video, which has already grabbed more than 4.8 million views online.
"I'm gonna message some girls' husbands, and I'm going to show you their responses," she says in the video, while sounding both excited and super spiteful.
"For all you women who thought it was such a good idea to comment on my videos nasty things, this goes out to you: I am going to find your husbands today, and we have the first account already picked."
She then went on to show that she's been digging around in other users' social media profiles and she's already started sending out messages to a few guys, including a guy named "Darren."
"I don't follow many people, but as soon as he accepts that, I'm going to show you," she says in her video. "Don't worry, I'll let you know what he says."
People under the comment section couldn't get enough of her scheme, with some praising her and others not so fond of her plan.
"This is hilarious," YouTube star Tana Mongeau wrote in the comments, while famous TikToker BryanBoy wrote: "I love this."
Others suggested it was a bit extra to go after people on the internet like this.
However, most commenters were just waiting for part two, and Stylez definitely delivered.
In an update video, she shared that "the first guy, Darren, actually deleted his Instagram…pretty sure his wife did."
And it only gets worse from there.
She confirmed that "two of the remaining three responded, and they were actually pretty nice to me."
She says one guy told her that "there's an account using your pics," and while she was confused at first, it made sense soon after. He sent her a picture of space and wrote: "because you're out of this world."
Yikes.
"Ladies, I don't want your f*cking man, but if you're mean to me, I'll show you I can have them," Stylez says in her video.
She says the third husband also messaged her back. "Honestly, your looks got my attention, but after I regained focus, holly f*ck you're hilarious too," he wrote.
She went on to taunt her haters in several more videos, including one where she says: "It's a great day to steal your man!"
In another video she recorded a phone conversation with Darren's alleged wife, who sounds pretty mad about the whole thing.
"I'm feeling violence today," she said in one video teasing the planned call.
In the actual call video, a woman can be heard calling Stylez a "homewrecker" and tell her to "stay far away from us both, or I will push charges."
When Styles asked if she would stay with Darren, the wife said: "Of course, I'm still with him. We've been married for 15 years. Do you think I'm going to let some blonde, pretty little homewrecker ruin my marriage? I don't think so."
The woman also claims that she was just "making a joke" on TikTok, and the two continue to argue for a while until Stylez hangs up.
Stylez says she's been flooded with messages since then, particularly from women who want her to test their partner's loyalty.
"I have summoned a new victim," she says in another video, after a girl messaged her asking her to DM her husband.
"A husband got caught, but I don't think he's going to be a husband for much longer," Styles continues in her video. "I actually feel bad for this girl. She reached out to me asking for help, and so I did some charity work. I helped get rid of some trash."
She says she's now caught another seven men who were intrigued by her messages, and she's posted them all to her account.
"I'm not the villain," she says in one of her most recent videos, before gleefully changing her tune.
"Maybe I'm the villain."
