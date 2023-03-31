An OnlyFans Star Says Karen's Diner Employee Ruined Her Secret & Revealed Her Gig To Her Kid
Luckily, the daughter was "too young to really understand."
As time goes on the stigma around sex work and platforms like OnlyFans seems to be breaking down, especially as more and more people choose to make a career out of it, but there are still situations in which some creators may want to keep it quiet.
One OnlyFans star turned to TikTok to share how the news about her career was sprung on her daughter, and it happened in the most awkward way possible: during a meal at a Karen's Diner.
In her video, TikToker Rebecca Goodwin shared how an employee at the popular food joint took it upon themselves to expose her money-making gig to her eldest daughter, and the video has already accumulated over 1.7 million views.
Goodwin began her video by saying, “out of all the ways that my daughter, my oldest daughter could have found out that I do porn for a living, and never in a million years, expected it to be from an employee's mouth at Karen's Diner.”
“I was f***ing asking for that one,” Goodwin continued.
“They recognized me, and they announced to the whole restaurant, while I and my daughter were dining that I am in fact a porn star.”
Yikes.
Although Goodwin seemed to be in good spirits and laughed off the incident, people in the comment section were not as cool about it.
The top comment under the video with over 12,300 likes is, “OK I feel like Karen's Diner fundamentally missed the point of what a Karen actually is.”
Another person wrote, “They should (have) been mindful that you’re there with your daughter! That’s madness.”
“Karen's diner has gone way past what it was supposed to be: an establishment that treats customers the way retail workers have been treated by them,” commented another user.
One commenter joked that "Karen’s diner went from ironic to potentially life-altering.”
Many asked Goodwin how she handled the situation and if she was angry about the whole incident, and she shared that she took it lightly.
A user asked, “noooooo…..how did you handle it? wish I was a fly on the wall for that conversation.”
Goodwin responded, “she’s too young to really understand what corn is, so we just laughed it off.”
Seems like Goodwin didn’t let the slip-up affect her too much and moved on from it pretty quickly, but it’s still an important lesson to not air other people’s business out to the world, without thinking about it first.