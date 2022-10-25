TikTok Star Tara Lynn Shares How She Films OnlyFans Content As A Sex Worker Making $3.6M/Year
She does everything herself.
TikTok influencer and OnlyFans creator, Tara Lynn (@taraswrld), makes the bulk of her income as a sex worker. She wrote Narcity via an email interview that she makes up to $300k/month, which is around $3.6 million annually, and she revealed her secrets!
Her TikTok account doesn't have much about her intimate material, as the app flags those types of videos, so she gave our publication the exclusive on what goes into her day-to-day life at work.
"On days that I’m shooting, I like to go to a hotel and film content for 12-15 hours so that I can get a few weeks of content in! I like to try to go and do this every two weeks but in between that time I will randomly shoot any content that comes to mind," she said.
Just her ring light and her phone are all she needs. Tara Lynn revealed she creates all on her own and is practically a one-man band.
"I’ve never used a videographer or a photographer because I feel like that's a little impersonal when it comes to something as intimate as this and it's just so much more fun for me to do alone," she told Narcity.
The star has 4.9 million followers on TikTok, and while you might recognize her Los Angeles apartment on the app, it's a whole different ball game with OnlyFans.
"I like to shoot at my apartment sometimes but not usually just because a.) literally all of my windows in my apartment faces another apartment so I’m 100% certain that my neighbors have seen me naked which is awkward b.) it gets boring to only shoot in the same place every single time and c.) leaving and setting up all of my supplies at a hotel keeps me MUCH more on task," she said.
The influencer mentioned that she also likes to shoot on the patio outside of the hotel she goes to.
Her work doesn't just stop after her work was recorded. The busy bee spends her free time DM'ing her followers and establishing a connection with her subscribers.
Subscribing to her OF account is free. Her "spicy" content is what she charges for, as well as fulfilling direct message requests.