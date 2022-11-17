Sex Worker Tara Lynn Spent Thousands At 5 Harry Styles Concerts & Is Going To More Shows
It's safe to say TikTok influencer and OnlyFans sex worker Tara Lynn is basically obsessed with Harry Styles. She's going to at least 10 of his Love On Tour concerts and has revealed on her TikTok, @taraswrld, how much she spent at just five of them.
That number is in the thousands and she's not done yet.
"I go to a lot of f*ing Harry shows. I think I'm going to like 10 to 12 shows," she said in a video published to TikTok on October 29. One viewer asked her to reveal how much she's potentially spending at the end of it all.
For just the five she's been to already, from Los Angeles to New York, including flights, hotel, tickets and parking it came to a whopping $7,198 to see the performance on repeat.
"I always told myself, when I am older, and I have a big girl job and all this stuff, I am going to spend that money on Harry concerts," she said in a clip.
Besides content creation, her "big girl job" was recently revealed that she's a sex worker on OnlyFans and Lynn told Narcity she nearly makes up to $3.6M /year.
Her followers aren't judging her for her lavish expenses either. In fact, they're reasoning with her.
"Some people spend that on a handbag and you got multiple experiences and memories out of it. I love it," one viewer commented and received over 3,000 likes on her reply.
Many others agree that she's working hard and living her best life, which her fans believe is deserved.
"No judgment, you do you. If it makes you happy, you deserve it," another person wrote.
Tara Lynn has been vlogging her experiences at each show and has been to at least eight since her video update on TikTok.