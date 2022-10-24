TikTok Influencer Tara Lynn Revealed She's A Sex Worker & Makes Up To $300k/Month On OnlyFans
"The money that comes along with OnlyFans is absolutely unreal."
TikTok influencer Tara Lynn has learned how to make a pretty profitable living off of social media. With viral accounts and an OnlyFans page, her handle @taraswrld has become a brand all on its own. But she's sharing a whole lot more than just daily vlogs around town.
From shopping to dog walking and even just chilling at the beach in Los Angeles, CA, the content creator boasts 4.9 million followers on TikTok and 309K on Instagram.
However, many don't know that the bulk of her income as an influencer actually comes from being a sex worker on the subscription app OnlyFans.
"I’m gonna be real with you, the money that comes along with OnlyFans is absolutely unreal," she told Narcity. "For the first year of my OnlyFans, I would make about 70-100,000 a month but for the past six months, my fanbase has grown exponentially so now it averages 160-300,000 a month."
If she makes up to $300,000 a month, the star is worth an estimated $3.6 million a year from OnlyFans alone — that's aside from her additional TikTok revenue and brand partnerships.
Based on Narcity's other exclusive interviews with creators like Allie Rae, who makes over $1 million annually, this estimate may not be far off.
The California-based content powerhouse says that she doesn't talk much about her online work, as TikTok flags the videos and can delete them or worse, ban her account. Recently, she shared a "day-in-the-life of a sex worker," which has since been taken down.
Tara's profile on OF is free to subscribe to but users must pay to unlock and see "spicy" content.
"And then I send out the SUPER spicy stuff in my DMs and I actually talk to my followers alllll day in the DM’s and get to know them and do special requests and things like that," she wrote to Narcity.
Aside from her sex work, it's Tara's authenticity that got her so viral on the Internet.
"Right when quarantine started, I noticed I was rambling and storytelling on my Snapchat story like a lot and pretty much annoying my friends so I decided one day to start posting them on TikTok instead and it almost immediately did really well," she sent Narcity via an email interview.
Tara Lynn said that consistency helped grow her audience and this is what she loves to do most. She hopes to continue this career for as long as she can.