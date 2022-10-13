An Indiana Woman Was Offered $2K To Fart On OnlyFans & TikTok Is Strangely Excited For Her
OnlyFans is typically known for people who make money with risqué photos and/or videos, however, some creators get rather interesting requests that come with a hefty price tag.
A woman in Indiana posted to TikTok sharing a direct message she received on her account from a potential subscriber. The "storytime" video gained 2.7 million views and over 24.2K comments since yesterday due to the context of the ask.
The woman, whose handle is @playgirljaelynnn, makes custom clips for her customers for $45. This one person sent her $2,000 in tips with a message attached to it for her to "spread eagle and fart in the camera."
She took to the social media app and asked viewers if she should do it or give him a refund, and the comment section is nothing short of comical.
"Girl you better get a can of beans and get busy 😂😂💨," wrote one user.
So many agreed that she should fulfill the request rather than give him his money back. One woman even wrote that she farts for free and to "get paid sis".
Some of @playgirljaelynnn's audience is recommending things she should eat or drink before she records, like Taco Bell or prune juice.
Meanwhile, others are telling her she should ask for a higher tip and see what the man says.
Though she hasn't yet updated her followers about the video request, they commented on her most recent upload and asked about the outcome.
"Girl you better have gotten that bag 💨," a woman replied, whereas another was curious about how it went.
She has not yet confirmed or denied if she sent the clip to the man.