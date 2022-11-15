A Teacher On OnlyFans Was Forced To Resign & Students Spotted Their School In Her Videos
She says a teacher's salary wasn't enough to get by.
An Arizona middle school teacher has resigned "under pressure" after students came across her OnlyFans account, where she had apparently been making X-rated content with her husband on school grounds.
Samantha Peer, who goes by the name Khloe Karter on OnlyFans, used to teach science to eighth graders at Thunderbolt Middle School before she was forced out for shooting videos there, reported Fox News. She resigned on October 31.
Her husband, Dillon Peer, a teacher at Nautilus Elementary School, was fired on November 4 due to the scandal, reported CBS News.
Peer has since apologized for the whole thing in a YouTube statement, where she says she and her husband had to launch an OnlyFans to pay the bills.
"My children are the most important thing to me, and I'm already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities," she says in the video statement. "I don't think it's fair that I have to sacrifice my own children's time because our professional salary did not pay enough."
Peer's OnlyFans account was reportedly discovered by her students, who began circulating the explicit content among each other.
Peer insists that no students were involved or present when she and her husband filmed the content and that it was done after school hours.
She explained that her family "was not able to survive on our two teacher incomes," so they started making adult content on OnlyFans during the summer.
To ensure no one would recognize her in the video, Peer "chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on my OnlyFans, so that it wasn't accessible to anyone living in the state."
However, people in the comments section under her video were not having it with her explanation and called her out over her actions.
One user commented: "I do think what you and your husband do in private is your business. And any adult or student that viewed or shared it should be brought up on charges of sharing pornography with minors.
"However, taking your activities out of the bedroom and on public property, especially your workplace where you teach kids, was a step too far. You should have known that was reckless and unprofessional."
Another commenter called out the people "defending her" and wrote: "If it was a man himself filming NSFW content in a CHILDREN's classroom, you'd be calling him pedo, sick, twisted and all sorts of names in the book. And he'd probably be in jail. These double standards are so blatant these days."
"What's really not clear here is why the school building needed to be the filming location to start with," another user wrote. "Anyone in any profession should realize before they even do this that they're taking a huge gamble with their career by using the workplace for it. Why not home or a friend's place? Or a hotel? A doctor or nurse doing this isn't going to be using the hospital, or a pilot wouldn't be dumb enough to use their plane between flights."
"I get the low teacher pay, but filming at school, kids or not, was messed up," wrote another user.
Peer has since posted a follow-up video with a statement to address people's response and apologized for her actions.
"I've never defended myself saying that it was an okay thing to do," she said in the video. "Looking back at it, I would never do that again."
The school informed parents earlier this month, local station KPHO-TV reports.
"The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD," the school board told parents. "Please remove all images from your child's phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology."
No charges have been filed.
