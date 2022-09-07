NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Judge Said OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's 'Explicit' Posts Are OK At Her Murder Trial

"This is going to turn into a circus," said her lawyer.

Global Staff Writer
Courtney Clenney. Right: Courtney Clenney mugshot.

@courtneytailor | Instagram, Hawaii Police

OnlyFans creator Courtney Clenney appeared before a judge for the first time this week to face a murder charge in her boyfriend's death, and it sounds like her adult content might be a part of the trial.

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, faces one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The 26-year-old appeared in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday, where she was seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, reported 7 News Miami.

During the court hearing, Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto asked the judge for a protective order to limit the release of her "salacious" and "sexually explicit" adult content as evidence to the public, reported Fox News.

"This is going to turn into a circus of media outlets publishing salacious materials, which have nothing to do with guilt or innocence in this case," Prieto argued.

He described Clenney's OnlyFans content as "pornography," and argued that including it as evidence would limit Clenney's access to a fair and impartial jury.

However, the prosecutors argued that not using her OnlyFans material would be an attempt to "control the narrative."

After hearing both sides, Judge Diana Vizcaino denied Clenney and her lawyer's request.

Clenney is due to go on trial starting December 19 for the stabbing of her boyfriend Obumseli.

Clenney and Obumseli dated for about two years and lived together at an apartment in Miami.

Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli inside their luxury Miami condo on April 3 after a heated argument. He ultimately died of his injuries.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood at the scene.

Clenney ran her OnlyFans and a popular Instagram account, on which she had 2 million followers. Her Instagram account is still live but she hasn't posted since Obumseli's death.

She was arrested last month in Hawaii.

Clenney's lawyer has not denied that she stabbed Obumseli. He's described their relationship as "toxic," and has said that she was simply defending herself.

"This was not a crime," he said in the days after Obumseli's death. "Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense, and there should be no files charged in this case."

