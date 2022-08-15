NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Texas Neighbor Of OnlyFans' Courtney Clenney Shared What It Was Like Living By Her (VIDEO)

"On one occasion, there was a bunch of blood and hair in the elevator."

Texas Staff Writer
Courtney Clenney in a leopard top. Right: A man on TikTok sharing his experience living next to Clenney and her boyfriend in Austin, TX.

@courtneytailor | Instagram, atxaidan | TikTok

A man on TikTok says he lived in the apartment under the penthouse of OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, when they lived at an Austin, TX address. The creator shared his tumultuous experience living near the couple.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Clenney, a 26-year-old social media model from the Texas capital, was charged with second-degree murder on August 10 for the stabbing death of Obumseli in Miami, FL back in April after a physical confrontation. She and her lawyer have since claimed the fatal stabbing was a result of self-defense.

According to Local 10 News, the couple's relationship was reportedly riddled with domestic violence. The man claiming to have been her neighbor on the social media app, @atxaidan, posted the video on Friday, August 12, explaining that he observed similar behavior from them during the two years they lived in the unit above him.

"There was always some kind of arguing, fighting, banging on the floor, glass being broken," he said. "On one occasion, there was a bunch of blood and hair in the elevator."

The user didn't state which apartment complex these events took place at, but he recalled the police being called there "multiple times" due to different incidents involving Clenney and Obumseli.

He witnessed some of the violence firsthand, as he claimed in his video that during one of their altercations a painting belonging to the couple was flung off the penthouse's balcony and landed on his.

"The painting was actually really cool. It was of a tiger, so we ended up keeping it," he said.

His video about the experience received 468K views. Some TikTok users were sure to take to his comment section warning him about potentially being called as a witness in the lawsuit.

Her first court appearance was scheduled for last week, August 11. Clenney is being extradited to Miami, Florida.

