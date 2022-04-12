An OnlyFans Model's Lawyer Claims She Fatally Stabbed Her Boyfriend In 'Self-Defense'
His family is calling for "justice."
The OnlyFans star who was filmed at the scene of her boyfriend's fatal stabbing allegedly killed him in self defense, according to her lawyer.
Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, was previously seen covered in blood and talking to police at the Miami apartment she shared with the victim, Christian Toby Obumseli, on the day he was stabbed.
Clenney has not been arrested in connection with the April 3 stabbing as of Tuesday, and her lawyer says there's "no case" because she was simply defending herself.
"This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense, and there should be no files charged in this case," Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, told CBS Miami on Monday.
He added that the couple's relationship was "clearly toxic" and that it had its "ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death."
"We're confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department; they'll find that there's no case here."
However, Obumseli's family couldn't disagree more and they're demanding that she face charges.
"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values; he does not come from that," Obumseli's cousin, Karen Egbuna, told CBS Miami.
"The idea that this was warranted is unthinkable."
She added that Obumseli, 27, was a soft-spoken man and that he wouldn't be capable of putting Clenney in harm's way.
Clenney had more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account before she took it down in the wake of the stabbing. She was also a popular model on OnlyFans.
The couple had been dating for roughly two years before the stabbing, Prieto said.
He added that a week prior to the incident, Clenney had actually kicked Obumseli out of their luxury apartment in Miami because of domestic abuse allegations.
Police found 27-year-old Obumseli suffering stab wounds after they were called to the couple's luxury apartment for a domestic abuse incident on April 3. He was transported to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, reported NBC News.
Video footage showing Clenney covered in blood and handcuffed on their luxury apartment building's balcony was released by TMZ after the incident.
Since the stabbing, Clenney has reportedly been receiving professional help to get her through the trauma of the day.
Larry Handfield, the lawyer representing Obumseli's family, said that "all they're looking for is justice."
"The suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested. I'm confident, having a meeting with the State Attorney's Office, that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions," said Handfield.