An Instagram Model's Partner Was Fatally Stabbed & Video Shows Her Cuffed At The Scene
Police said it was a domestic dispute.
Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man at a Miami apartment, where his Instagram-famous girlfriend was reportedly seen talking to officers in handcuffs.
The victim, whom friends have identified as Christian Obumseli, was found critical injured at the luxury apartment building around 5 p.m. last Sunday, police told the New York Post.
Authorities say they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute involving a stabbing, and that the victim later died in hospital. They added that a woman was detained and interviewed at the scene, NBC Miami reports.
The NY Daily News and others have since identified the victim's girlfriend as Courtney Clenney, who has millions of followers across Instagram and OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor.
Video obtained by TMZ appears to show Clenney in handcuffs and covered in something red at the scene.
Police have not identified Clenney by name, but Obumseli's attorney, Lee Merritt, told TMZ that she's the one in the video.
The two were known to be dating and had moved to Miami from Texas in the last few years, NBC reports.
Several friends told Miami's Local 10 that they'd seen Clenney strike Obumseli in the past.
“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” friend Ashley Vaughn told the outlet.
Narcity has reached out to Clenney for comment.
Obumseli often posted photos of himself with Clenney on his Instagram page.
Clenney reportedly appears in G-Eazy's 2015 video Me, Myself & I.
No arrests or charges had been announced as of Friday afternoon.