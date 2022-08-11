OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Has Been Arrested & Charged With Her Boyfriend's Murder
She's claimed it was "self-defense."
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, after an incident that was partially caught on video in April.
The 26-year-old influencer, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday "for the offence of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon," the Hawai'i Police Department said in a media release.
Clenney's defence lawyer Frank Prieto told the Miami Herald that the Texas native was in rehab for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder in Hawaii at the time of her arrest.
"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," said Prieto. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."
Clenney's boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27, was fatally stabbed at a luxury apartment building in Miami on April 3. Video shared with TMZ at the time appeared to show Clenney sitting on the balcony in handcuffs and covered in blood after the police arrived.
Clenney's attorney has said that she acted in self-defense, and the couple was known to have a complicated and volatile relationship.
"This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense, and there should be no files charged in this case," Prieto told CBS Miami shortly after the incident.
"It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death."
Several people previously told Miami's Local 10 that they'd seen Clenney strike Obumseli in the past.
Police were initially called to the couple's home for a report of domestic violence, which is when they found Obumseli suffering from knife wounds.
Clenney has more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone, though she hasn't posted anything new since the incident. Her OnlyFans page appears to be down.
She's being held at the Hawai'i Police Department's East Hawai'i Detention Center while she awaits her first court appearance scheduled for August 11, after which she will eventually be extradited to Florida.