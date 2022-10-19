Video Shows Model Courtney Clenney Begging Officers For Help Days Before Her BF's Stabbing
She's been charged with his murder.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney begged Miami police for help just days before she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death, new bodycam footage released by the state attorney's office shows.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The footage shows a distressed Clenney, 26, pleading with officers to keep her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, away from her in her apartment building lobby on April 1. Two days later, Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli during an argument, and she has since been charged with second-degree murder.
In the video released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to various outlets, Clenney tells the officers that Obumseli has been stalking and following her for days, and she didn't know how to get away from him.
"He was, you know, stalking me," she can be heard saying in the footage. "I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli."
In the video, she also explained to the officers that she couldn't leave her house to take her dogs on a walk for hours out of fear that he would follow her again.
"I stayed in my apartment all day," she says in the footage. "I didn't take my dogs out for like 8 hours because I was afraid that when I came down here, he was going to be down here."
\u201cBody cam video shows @MiamiPD responding to calls from building security 2 days before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend. Her lawyers and security guards say her now deceased boyfriend charged her and tried following her into the elevator. @wsvn #Exclusive story:\u201d— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@Sheldon Fox-7 News) 1666064147
Two days later, on April 3, Obumseli was found stabbed to death in Clenney's apartment. The social media influencer was later arrested and charged with her ex's murder.
Footage released by TMZ showed Clenney at her luxury Miami apartment, handcuffed and covered in blood after the stabbing.
Clenney's lawyer has since said there is "no case" because the stabbing was allegedly done in self-defense.
"This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case," Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, told CBS Miami in the days after Obumseli's death.
"It was clearly a toxic relationship, [they] had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death."
Officials have also released surveillance footage showing Clenney hitting her partner in an elevator back in February, WSVN reports.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, was a successful OnlyFans creator and influencer before the incident and currently has over 2 million followers on her Instagram page. She hasn't posted since the incident.
She was arrested in Hawaii in early August and is due to appear in court in December.