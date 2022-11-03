OnlyFans Star Courtney Clenney Is Heard Using Racial Slurs For Her BF Months Before He Died
A secret recording also heard her say "Man up, b*tch."
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney can seemingly be heard using racial slurs against her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in new audio recorded months before his stabbing death in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports that police recovered the recording from Obumseli's phone as part their investigation into his death, which happened at their shared home in April. Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge in the case and the audio has been entered into evidence.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the recording, which was first revealed by the Miami Herald, Clenney can be heard using the N-word against Obumseli and telling him to "man up, b*tch," while screaming at him to find and charge her phone.
She also tells him to "shut up and let me slap your dumb a**."
Obumseli recorded the audio in secret during the fight, reported TMZ.
Months later, on April 3, Clenney fatally stabbed Obumseli and footage obtained by TMZ showed the model covered in blood and speaking to officers in handcuffs on the balcony of her Miami apartment after it happened.
Clenney was eventually arrested and charged with the murder, although her lawyer, Frank Prieto, has repeatedly described the incident as a case of self-defence.
"The evidence makes it very clear the two were in a toxic and dysfunctional relationship, from which Courtney had asked for help from both police and her family to leave," Prieto told TMZ.
"She's not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments, or recorded rants. She is going to trial for defending herself against a violent struggle with her ex-boyfriend for which she feared for her life; Courtney is a victim of domestic abuse," he continued.
Just two days before Obumseli's murder, bodycam footage showed Clenney begging Miami police to help keep her ex-boyfriend away from her. That video has since been released by the state attorney's office.
Before the incident, Clenney was an active social media influencer and OnlyFans creator with millions of followers across her platforms under the name Courtney Tailor. Since the incident, she hasn't been active on any of her accounts.
Clenney has pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set for December 19.