This Houston Woman Earns $1.6M A Month On OnlyFans & Sells Jars Of Her Farts
The Internet is obsessed with Amouranth.
Texas is home to many internet celebrities, and one Houston woman has become quite a top earner.
Kaitlyn Siragusa, who's widely known on the internet by the name of Amouranth, is a content creator from Katy, Texas, with an omnipotent grip on much of the online world.
She's famous for streaming on Twitch while playing video games from a hot tub, modelling on various adult content sites, engaging in cosplay and interacting with her millions of fans.
"I am making around $2 million a month across all of my platforms," the 28-year-old Texan exclusively told Narcity.
Most of her earnings, she says, come from OnlyFans, where she wrangles in $1.6 million monthly between her free and paid subscriptions. She also makes tens of thousands a month each from Twitch, YouTube, Fansly, Patreon and brand sponsorships.
People are seemingly obsessed with the social media star.
Siragusa has 5.8 million followers on her Twitch account, 2.8 million Twitter followers and hundreds of fans who are even willing to buy jars filled with her flatulence or hot tub water.
Yes, you read that correctly. Amouranth once sold fart-scented products called Cutie Pa-TOOT-ies (currently sold out), which were personally created by her farting inside of a jar containing one strand of her hair, and sealing it. She sold them for $999.99 apiece.
"I sold about 137 fart jars," Siragusa said. "I did sell a lot of more bath water! That sold about 822."
\u201cI STARTED A NEW BUSINESS! HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO SMELL YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER OR OWN THEIR HOT TUB WATER (In physical form, not an NFT)? SAY LESS: https://t.co/usUTSwlbYI\n\nSUPPLIES SUPER LIMITED\u201d— Amouranth (@Amouranth) 1646078396
There's a famous video of fellow Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKaL doing a smell test of the goods and saying it doesn't smell like anything at all.
"Amouranth is a genius," one viewer commented on the YouTube video. "She's the master of taking advantage of simps and milking them for all they're worth."
Siragusa says she likes to invest her money in different businesses, gas stations and stocks during her free time. She is also an animal lover who has horses and, of course, spends some of her income caring for them.
The internet star says she enjoys living in the Lone Star state.
"People are friendly for the most part, also the community is not as saturated as it is in LA," Siragusa wrote. "So there are perks like privacy and candor."