This Texas Mom Became An OnlyFans Star With The Help Of Her Husband
He takes "Instagram husband" to a whole new level.
All sorts of popular content creators on OnlyFans come from Texas, but one woman has found a surprising way of becoming a top influencer on the platform — with the help of her husband.
Courtney Ann, a 39-year-old mom of two teenagers from Ft. Worth, is better known as Texas Thighs on social media. The model has amassed an audience of 1.2M people on Instagram showing off her bikini collection and her physical assets.
One rather unique fact is that the person behind the camera is Courtney's own husband Nick aka "Mr. Texas Thighs", who refers to himself as an amateur photographer. The teams up with his wife to rake in earnings from the subscription app.
What Courtney says started as a hobby gives their family of four the income to live after she used to run a house cleaning business. Now, she has 210,000 likes on her exclusive OF content page and over 400,000 on her free site.
Her Instagram account is where much of her content gets noticed, with nearly 10,000 likes on each photo.
A seemingly normal Texas suburb creates the backdrop for much of her photos giving her account the ultimate "suburban mom" feel, as you can see in IG snapshots posed in the backyard pool or around their ordinary Lone Star State home.
Ann even poses in various Dallas sports team garb from time to time and talks about the local sports in captions and on TikTok.
Nick seems to be all about supporting his partner's venture, as his own social profile is all about her.
Even in pictures of just himself, he's mentioning his wife, and the commentators are, too.
When the Dallas-area couple isn't making adult content they can be seen making funny videos on TikTok together. Some clips even include their two teenage daughters who, according to NBC News, actually know about their parents' occupation.