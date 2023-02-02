Florida Mom Says Her OnlyFans Got Her 'Banned' From Kids’ School & She’s Suing To Get Back In
Another parent ratted her out to the school's principal.
A Florida mom has recently sued her son's school district for more than $50,000 after she claimed the educational institution banned her from stepping foot on campus and volunteering in classes because she posts adult content on places like OnlyFans.
Victoria Triece, a mother of two living in Orange County, FL, says she's been an "ADDitions School Volunteer" at Sand Lake Elementary for five years, but that came to an end in 2021 after, she said, was told she could no longer because she participates in adult websites, Click Orlando reported back then.
As of late January 2023, Triece is officially taking legal action against the Orange County School District through a lawsuit for violating her right to privacy and asking that they allow her back on campus.
"The School Board has gone too far and must be stopped," one of Trieces' lawyers, Mark NeJame, told Narcity in an exclusive statement. "It is the School Board who distributed the questionable content to the media. We believe in violation of the law and are responsible for creating this situation."
Why is Victoria Triece suing the Florida school district?
In 2021, Triece claims a "concerned parent" told the central Florida school's principal about her OF activity, resulting in the principal telling her she was "no longer welcome" to volunteer onsite, according to the Orlando Sentinel. She also believes images from her sites were spread among school staff.
Triece still doesn't understand the ban from school grounds.
"I don't have clarification. They've never properly said what I could and couldn't do," she said in a January 25 press conference.
She, along with her lawyers, considers what the school is doing as a violation of her personal life that has nothing to do with her help in the classroom.
For five years, she said she passed background checks to be able to organize class parties and assist with assignments at her son's elementary school. Now, she can do so virtually in only one of her sons' classes, apparently.
"The Orange County School Board has taken on the role of the morality police over what parents do in their private time and in their private lives," NeJame said.
"It’s a frighteningproposition that they, without legal authority or justification, attached the equivalent of a 'Scarlet Letter' to a parent who is neither breaking the law nor bringing their private lives into the classroom," the lawyer stated.
Who is Victoria Triece?
The 31-year-old Floridian is a mother of two sons and an online content creator on social media and adult websites like OnlyFans, FanVue, and Twitter's subscription site. She reveals she makes a living supporting her family on her adult websites.
"The reason that I even started OnlyFans was because I didn’t want a 9 to 5," Triece said to WESH2. “I wanted to still be involved. I went through a crazy breakup. I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7."
She has over 150,000 Instagram followers and 272,000 TikTok followers, so she said her content "wasn't a secret" among people.
Apart from her online presence, she is heavily involved in her children's lives and isn't taking this ordeal lightly.
"I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does," Triece told NBC6. "I just love spending time with my kids, and I have a great relationship with other parents and students."