A University Of Texas Alum Claims She Had An Affair With Adam Levine Following Graduation
The singer denies the relationship.
The most recent TikTok drama to spread across the Internet involves Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claims that she began an affair with the married singer after graduating from the University of Texas in 2021 and moving to Los Angeles.
In a video posted by the OnlyFans content creator on Monday, she says they saw each other for "about a year" despite the famous musician's marriage to model Behati Prinsloo, who he shares two kids with and one on the way.
@sumnerstroh
embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen
Stroh told Page Six that the extramarital relationship began in 2021 when she graduated from the college located in Austin, TX. She later mentioned in another TikTok that she thought Levine and Prinsloo were separated then.
Nothing confirms the UT grad's claims of the alleged affair at this time, but some of her Instagram posts from last year hold interesting information about her comings and goings.
It appears the model moved out of Texas after getting her diploma and took some time to travel.
She might have been in the same city as Levine, simultaneously, on multiple occasions throughout 2021 as Maroon 5 was touring the U.S.
Stroh posted from a Tampa Bay beach on September 24, which is consistent with the pop group’s tour stop in the Floridian city that day.
The band also stopped in the Lone Star State for a bit around the same time Stroh noted in a post that she moved back to the Southern state in fall 2021.
The social media star said she broke the relationship off once she found Levine lied about his marriage being over.
Levine responded to allegations Tuesday morning, and took to his Instagram to deny the affair, but apologized for speaking flirtatiously to anyone but Prinsloo.
A message Adam Levine posted on his Instagram story.@adamlevine | Instagram
Stroh, nor her agent, did not immediately respond to Narcity's request for comment.