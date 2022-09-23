Adam Levine Also DM'd Influencers Alissa Violet & Tana Mongeau & The Total Tally Is Now 7 Women
'Isolated' Adam Levine craved 'female attention', it seems.
Adam Levine has been caught in the middle of a pretty public infidelity scandal this week, and famous social media Influencers -- Alissa Violet and Tana Mongeau, have now come forth with fresh claims that he attempted to DM them, as well.
Mongeau, a content creator with over 18.5 million followers across all her platforms, posted a TikTok video showing a screen recording of a DM request by the Maroon 5 frontman. The video had over 2.1 million views, at the time of writing this article.
The message he sent is no longer visible (possibly because he deleted it), although it seems that he certainly tried to slide into her DM's.
@tanamongeaulol
Replying to @pettycupcakess also i will be giving my thoughts on this situation asap haha
The comment section was full of curious internet users, with one person asking, "Tana, how do you know all the tea?"
Another commenter wrote, "I need to know what his message is," which was a common query.
Mongeau's video was then stitched by Violet, another famous social media influencer, who shared an identical experience to Mongeau.
Violet, who has 19.42 million followers across her social media pages, was also approached by the Girls Like You singer via DM. The video, with the screenshot of the message request, had over 1.4 million views when we last saw it.
@alissaviolet
#duet with @tanamongeaulol #greenscreen i honestly didnt think anything would show up but damn. behatis so cool too like wtf
Mongeau commented under Violet's video and wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA ur my twin" (sic).
Earlier this week, a content creator, Summer Stroh made a viral TikTok, exposing her DMs with Levine and alleging that they were “seeing each other for about a year."
Stroh shared screenshots of their chats which even show Levine asking for her permission to name his child after her.
This opened the floodgate for more revelations, with multiple women alleging that he sent them flirtatious messages while being married to his current wife and former supermodel, Behati Prinsloo.
Instagram model Alyson Rose, followed Stroh with a since-deleted TikTok of her own under the account @alysonrosef. Although she clarified that she never met Levine, messages were certainly exchanged between them.
Maryka became the third woman to share alleged messages with Levine on her Instagram story, under the handle @mvrykv_ while yoga instructor Alanna Zabel — who claimed to have worked for Levine before 2010 — also posted under the #ExposeAdamLevine hashtag.
She alleged that the Grammy winner had messaged her inappropriately on one occasion while being in a relationship with a woman called Rebecca "Becky" Ginos.
Quebec's Élisabeth Rioux, an influencer and swimwear designer, also shared a couple of screenshots to her Instagram stories earlier this week, revealing that Levine unsuccessfully attempted to slide into her DMs, too.
Following Violet and Mongeau's claims, the tally of women, who have accused Levine of infidelity/attempting to slide into their DMs in the last week or so, has gone up to seven.
A source close to Levine and Prinsloo told People that despite their turbulent week, the couple's "focus right now is just on being the best parents possible.
"She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," said the source. She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention."
The famous singer apparently craves "female attention" and did what he did during the Covid-19 pandemic when he felt "isolated."
The couple is expecting their third child together, and the news of his alleged infidelity comes after a decade of them being together.