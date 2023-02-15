Becca Moore Mocked An 'Older Man' Who Slid Into Her DMs & TikTokers Are Guessing The Celeb
“Oh, I wish to god you could hear who it was.”
TikTok influencer Becca Moore has some advice for young girls who want to date an older man: don’t do it, even if he's a celebrity.
Moore recently appeared as a guest on the Past Your Bedtime podcast with Drew Afualo, and she shared some pipping hot tea about an older celebrity who allegedly slid into her DMs.
In a short snippet from the podcast posted on Afualo’s TikTok, which now has over 1.5 million views, Moore says: “Dating older men is not cool girls.”
Afualo echoes Moore’s take and agrees that “it’s really not,” before adding “they do not get better with age.”
Others might disagree but the story behind Moore's opinion is juicy, no matter which side of the debate you're on.
“You should see the guys in my DMs,” says Moore. “They’re 60…guys in Hollywood.”
Moore then dropped the name but Afualo bleeped it out, leaving viewers guessing about who she mentioned.
@drewafualo
the TEAAAAA OF IT ALL LMAOOOO newest ep w the hilarious & amazing @becccamooore is live!!!
“Oh, I wish to god you could hear who it was,” Afualo says to the viewers. “Good luck narrowing it down. A creepy 60-year-old in Hollywood. Good luck b*tch, you’ll be looking forever."
Moore says the actor liked one of her old pictures on Instagram, so she did the same with him and he eventually DMed her. He asked her out, she refused and then her friend jumped in and pushed her to do it, so she gave in the next time he asked.
“He was like, 'Watching football tonight, wanna join me and a few buddies?' And I was like, 'I hate football.' Anyways I ended up going,” Moore confessed.
Apparently, he told Moore things like “you’re special, you’re different from all the others.”
Then she revealed her last bombshell: he was still pursuing her, and he'd even texted her earlier on the day of the podcast.
Moore and Afualo never reveal the celebrity's name, but the guessing game got pretty wild in the comments section.
One celebrity name popped up in the comment section over and over again: David Spade.
One commenter wrote, “I stg it’s David spade I feel it,” to which Afualo commented back,, “some people guessed this, but it’s not LMFAO.”
“David Spade would be the right amount of syllables for the way her jaw moved when saying his name,” wrote another user.
Some people did their research and came to the comment section prepared. One person wrote: “I know they’re denying David Spade… but he did like one of her pictures last year, so I’m still stuck here.”
“Really???” commented Afualo. “I didn’t know that lmao.”
Others threw out guesses such as Tom Cruise, Steve Buscemi, Charlie Sheen and Harrison Ford.
One commenter even took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio and wrote, “She’s over 19, so, clearly too old for Leo.”
Afualo has shot down all of those names so far, leaving people guessing about which other 60-year-old celebs might be interested in Moore.
"Also just a side note," Afualo added. "Becca is smart af & knows what she's doing. She is not being manipulated, she's laughing in his face."
- Adam Levine Also DM'd Influencers Alissa Violet & Tana Mongeau & The Total Tally Is Now 7 Women ›
- Controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate Slid Into A TikToker's DMs & Her Reaction Got Her Blocked ›
- TikTok Star Gabbie Hanna Posted Over 100 Videos In A Day & Fans Want Her To 'Get Help' ›
- TikTok Influencer Alix Earle Makes Up To $70K Per Video & She Does A Lot Of GRWM Posts ›