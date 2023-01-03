TikTok Influencer Alix Earle Makes Up To $70K For One Video & Her Audience Is Triggered
Alix Earle is making a massive imprint online as a social media influencer. With over 3 million followers on TikTok, she's dominating the platform and every brand wants to partner with her...except, she's pretty pricey.
Earle is viral for her "GRWM" (Get Ready With Me) videos as she shows people how she does her make-up and dresses for a glamorous Miami lifestyle.
Her star power skyrocketed after she announced her breakup with MLB athlete Tyler Wade, but she doesn't need to be associated with him any longer to attract the eyes of the public.
Brands are practically begging to work with her, but some content marketers are talking about her extremely high rates for just one post and wonder if it makes her fans feel a type of way.
According to Influencer Coach, Jessica Liliann (@jessica_liliann), she makes between $40,000-70,000 per video depending on the partnership.
"Do you think an audience is going to grow resentment towards a creator?" She asked, pointing out that one paid video can be equivalent to a year's salary for some.
Many people commented that as influencers become super rich, they become less relatable and lose their audience's interest.
Others agree she gets paid what she's worth as she brings in ROI (Return on Investment), however, it triggers them that other industries don't give their employees what they should be.
"I think it’s kinda ridiculous she gets paid that much for one video when we as a society can’t even properly pay our teachers, but that’s just me," said one person.
A former educator, who quit the profession for the little pay, chimed in with a video about how she's scared for today's generation.
"I'm just sitting here thinking how I went to college to become a teacher, then preceded to get my Master's, have a ton of student loans, all to not be in the field anymore because teachers just don't get paid anything," she said, "...it just blows my mind."
She points out that some of these influencers who are still in school are making more money than a doctor who went to school for 10 years.
"I mean, truthfully, you are getting $50K for a 60-second video," she said.
The ex-teacher continues to wonder about the direction society has moved in and if education is something that is deemed important for the value-to-work ratio.
Earle has not addressed her price ranges publicly.