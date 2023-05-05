People Are Loving This Vancouver TikToker & Her 'Wonderfully Unhinged' Videos On Dating
She's reeling people in one video at a time! 🐟
There are plenty of weird and wonderful things to explore on TikTok, but this Vancouver TikToker may just have the most niche yet hilarious videos out there.
Shelby Wilson's TikTok — or "FishTok" — videos have been called "wonderfully unhinged" by followers for featuring her dressed in a fish costume, dishing out dating advice and generally making a lot of fishy puns.
@shelbytwilson
Replying to @Shaylyn Price OH NO! I AM SUDDENLY ALLERGIC TO 🦐SHRIMP🦐!!! Good thing there’s plenty of fish in the sea 😘🌊 #shrimp #ocean #fish #jokes #adviceforgirls #seafood #fishing #datingtips #ladies #fypシ
Honestly, the videos really speak for themselves.
"Ladies, if you're crying over some bass-tard, don't! He probably has a little shrimp," she said in one video which accumulated a huge 2.4 million views.
The puns don't stop there either with Wilson sharing her very best fish-based pick up lines.
@shelbytwilson
Replying to @Blake DarkFox It may get wavey in the SEA of love, but I’ll be keeping the water warm 🥵🔥💦 #fishing #fish #romantic #ocean #fishinglife #pickupline #flirt #wow #fypシ
In another hilarious turn, Wilson actually got approached by a very confused coast-guard boat who needed an explanation of just what was happening.
@shelbytwilson
Nothin’ better than explaining my weird Fish Videos🐟 to a bunch of HAWT 🔥Coast Guards! 🛟🫠 YIKES! #pov #awkward #awkwardmoments #coastguard #fish #costume #yikes #ocean #fyp
Despite how wild the videos are, people on TikTok are so here for Wilson's content, praising her "aquatic rizz."
Wilson told Narcity that she was making content about dating on TikTok back in 2020 and one day decided to bring up the topic of men that insist on using photos where they're holding dead fish in their profile pics.
"It went viral. People started to request more 'fish content.' I did a little here and there but didn’t really start to take the character seriously until the middle of 2021," she explained.
After that, Wilson took her oppor-tuna-ty to make more and more fish jokes, much to the confusion of her family, friends and exes.
"I was so deep into creating joke videos, skits, answering people’s questions, ocean fact videos, using other marine related costumes, and even telling stories or facts about my life while in the fish costume," she said.
Wilson has roped in her best friend Kari to film a lot of the videos and her boyfriend also films some too which took a lot of explaining when they first started dating, she said.
But Wilson should be an inspiration for all the single ladies out there.
"Ladies, if I can dress up in a musty fish suit and dance on the internet and get into a healthy relationship, anything is possible. Just got to catch the right one," she added.