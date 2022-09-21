More Women Claim Adam Levine Slid Into Their DMs & They 'Feel Really Bad For His Wife'
“Dude, aren’t you like, married?”
More women have come out to accuse married singer Adam Levine of sending them inappropriate DMs, and many of them are telling stories similar to the first one that blew up this week.
The Maroon 5 lead singer first caught heat on Monday when Instagram influencer and OnlyFans creator Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with him, then exchanged some questionable DMs. Her TikTok video about the whole thing has been watched roughly 21 million times, and she even shared the messages with her audience.
Levine denied having an affair with Stroh on Tuesday, although he did tell TMZ that he "crossed the line" with his flirty messages.
Since then, multiple women have come out with similar allegations about inappropriate conversations with the singer.
Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and the two started dating around a decade ago in 2012. They share two children and Prinsloo just announced that she is pregnant with their third.
Here's what other women are saying about Levine allegedly sliding into their DMs.
TikToker Alyson Rose
In another TikTok video, a woman named Alyson Rose claimed that Levine allegedly sent her some inappropriate messages.
One of the messages that he sent her apparently read: “I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know [that] right?”
Rose posted screenshots of their alleged DM exchange in the video and claimed that she had “a lot more” inappropriate messages from the singer but chose not to share them because she “didn’t feel comfortable posting everything.”
“I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she added as per Page Six.
Rose posted two separate TikToks on the whole situation but has since deleted both, although other outlets have described what was in them.
Instagram influencer Maryka
Another woman named Maryka shared her similar experience involving Levine on her Instagram story on Tuesday.
He allegedly sparked a conversation with Maryka over Instagram DMs by saying, “I’m now obsessed with you.”
Maryka responded by asking, “dude aren’t you like married,” to which Levine allegedly replied, “yes, but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard, and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”
Yikes.
Maryka shared screenshots of the alleged DM exchange and followed it with the hashtag “#exposeadamlevine.”
Levin's yoga teacher Alanna Zabel
Alanna Zabel, a woman who claims to have been Levine’s yoga teacher from 2007-2010, ,as also come forward with allegations that the singer sent her inappropriate messages when he was in a relationship. This would have been before he was dating Prinsloo.
Zabel took to her Instagram story to share her experience with the singer, which would've happened while he was dating cocktail waitress Becky Ginos, reported 7 News.
“One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,’” Zabel shared on her Instagram story.
Zabel says her then-boyfriend saw his message and, in a fit of rage, broke her wrist. She reached out to Levine after the incident and told him what happened, and he allegedly “iced” her out.
“Massive life-changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam, he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text,” she wrote on her story.
An unnamed Australian woman
Last on the list of women to come forward against Levine is an Australian woman who claims she started talking to the singer in December of last year. This claim remains the sketchiest because we don't have any receipts or even a name.
An unidentified Sydney woman told Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show that Levine was a bit flirty with her via DMs. She told them that she actually messaged Levine first after noticing that he had been watching her stories on Instagram.
She says they chatted back and forth for a few days and sent each other selfies.
“It wasn’t anything raunchy,” she added.
After realizing that Levine was still a married man, she says she “backed out a little bit.”
Levine hasn't commented on the additional claims from these other women.