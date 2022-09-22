8 Things You Need To Know For September 22
Including a massive autumn travel preview & a (gulp) province-by-province winter forecast.
Off The Top: An exec at the vegetarian protein company Beyond Meat was arrested after allegedly biting another man's nose during a scuffle outside a college football game. Who knew that "beyond meat" was actually just referring to human cartilage?
In Case You Missed It
1. Summer In Canada Is Over, So Obviously We Have To Now Watch For Snow
Ever notice that when it comes to Canada's ever-changing seasons, we kind of have a hard time living in the moment? It's literally the first day of autumn and we can't help but look to the skies (and the Old Farmer's Almanac) for signs that winter is coming. Of course, some corners of the country will begin to experience cold, snowy weather a lot sooner than others. From the West Coast to the Maritimes, Lisa Belmonte forecasts which month each region of Canada can expect to experience their first snowstorm of the season.
- Spoiler Alert: The Maritimes currently appear to be headed for a mild fall — but then again, the Category 4 Hurricane Fiona is on track to bring heavy rainfall and powerful winds to the region starting early Saturday, so there's already a bit of a tradeoff weather-wise.
2. Here Are The Free Services Newcomers To Canada Should Take Advantage Of
It takes a special sort of courage to pack up your life in one country and dive head-first into a brand-new culture. Luckily, Canada lessens the burden for newcomers with a long list of free services designed to make the transition as smooth as possible, Janice Rodrigues writes. From settlement and employment services to language classes and more, these are the resources that new arrivals to Canada should check out as they begin to find their bearings.
- Some Advice:New citizens, residents and visitors alike will want to adjust their irony metres to 11. It's a Canadian tradition to lean into the global stereotypes about what life is really like in the Great White North — like this, er, helpful viral TikTok about how Canadians repurpose their igloos each spring to make maple syrup.
3. Adam Levine's Propensity To Send Inappropriate DMs Has Taken Its Toll
Maroon 5 frontman and ex- The Voice judge Adam Levine is in hot water after an OnlyFans creator revealed messages purportedly confirming an almost year-long affair with the 43-year-old musician. Sumner Stroh claims she only came forward because her friend had begun "recklessly" shopping screenshots of their correspondence to the tabloids — but now a bunch of additional women have come forward with accusations of similar "inappropriate" private messages from Levine, Sameen Chaudhry reports.
- OK... So What? No, it's not necessarily illegal to be a serial DM pest — but Levine has been married to former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and the couple recently announced they're expecting their third child together. So, yeah.
- The Kicker: Stroh showed an alleged message in which Levine says he's "dead serious" about potentially naming his next child Sumner "if it's a boy." There is just a whole lot of completely normal behaviour going on here, folks.
What Else You Need To Know Today
With it being the first day of fall, let's do a deep dive into some of our best season preview content so far.
🍁 CANADA-WIDE
- Let the gourd times roll; here are 11 delicious Canadian snacks that will have you living your best pumpkin-spiced life.
- From coast to coast, there is plenty of fall foliage to discover. Here's one iconic hiking trail for each province.
🥧 BRITISH COLUMBIA
- We caught up with six top B.C. travel bloggers to dish on their favourite fall vacay spots in the province.
- Looking for a weekend getaway? Here are six adorable B.C. cabins for rent (including one fit for a Hobbit).
- These six B.C. wineries are somehow even better in the fall (and one of them serves pumpkin spice waffles).
🍂 ALBERTA
- ICYMI, this list of seven quaint small towns in Alberta worth a road trip is one of our most popular pieces this month.
- Go take in the magical fall views (and get the perfect Instagram pic) at one of these six stunning lakes.
🎃 ONTARIO
- Nothing quite says autumn in Ontario like a drive in the country capped by a visit to one of these enchanting small towns.
- Want to avoid the fall festival crowds? Find peace and serenity (and excellent views) at these provincial parks.
- From a pumpkin festival to a corn maze, here's what you can expect at Clovermead Adventure Farm near London.
- Look out below! The Fire Tower Lookout at Elliot Lake offers one of the best fall views in Ontario, no hiking required.
🪵 QUEBEC
- Ah, l'amour; young lovers should explore these nine romantic fall date ideas around Montreal — like sleeping in a bubble tent.
- For the more vertically inclined, these five easy hikes are all a short drive from Montreal, and the views are immaculate.
- Psst. Did you know that Quebec has a waterfall that's even taller than Niagara Falls? Here's what you need to know.
- Looking to get as far away from the city as possible? These nine cheap Airbnb chalets will have you in rural Quebec in no time.
🧺 UNITED STATES
- With rolling hills and a fiery explosion of leaves, here's why Vermont's Stowe was voted America's top fall travel destination.
- Feeling a bit witchy? These seven places near Salem, Massachusetts, will help you get into the Halloween mood.
- If you're heading to Chicago in the next 5-6 weeks, check out this super realistic DIY tribute to Stranger Things.
- From our southern bureau, here's Jenna Kelley's POV on why fall in Florida is just better than Texas.
