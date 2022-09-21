The COO Of Beyond Meat Was Arrested For Allegedly Biting A Man's Nose In A Fight
Not a very vegan thing to do 😬
Beyond Meat is punishing one of its top executives after he was accused of biting someone's nose during a fight in the parking garage at a college football game in Arkansas.
Doug Ramsey, 53, was suspended on Tuesday from his post as chief operating officer (COO) at Beyond Meat after the biting incident over the weekend, reported Bloomberg.
"Doug Ramsey, Beyond Meat's Chief Operating Officer, has been suspended effective immediately," Beyond Meat said in a statement.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The move comes after University of Arkansas police arrested Ramsey in the parking garage of the college football stadium last Saturday.
Ramsey was in his Bronco when a Subaru inched toward him and eventually touched one of his front tires in the parking garage, according to the police report obtained by local news channel KNWA.
Enraged, Ramsey allegedly got out of his car and punched "through the back windshield of the Subaru," according to the report. The Subaru owner then got out and Ramsey allegedly continued to punched him, then "bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose."
Police say the found two men at the scene with "bloody faces" when they showed up.
Witnesses at the scene and the victim also reported that they heard Ramsey "threaten to kill" the Subaru owner, according to the report.
Ramsey faces charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery in connection with the incident, according to court records. He was released the following day on a bond of $11,085.
Ramsey joined Beyond Meatlast December, according to his company bio on the website.
He worked at more meat-friendly companies such as McDonald's and Tyson Foods before that.