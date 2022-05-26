The Internet Is Roasting Kim Kardashian's Beyond Meat Ad & She Never Actually Tries It
Beyond funny 😂
The Kardashian family always finds a way to have all eyes on them, and this time Kim Kardashian is taking the spotlight with a bizarre ad for Beyond Meat.
The reality TV star recently posted a video ad of herself promoting some Beyond Meat products, and the internet quickly noticed that there was something off about the video.
More specifically, she holds up the Beyond Meat a lot and seems to be chewing, but she never actually takes a bite.
"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset, my taste," she says in the video, as chefs place a Beyond burger and fries in front of her.
Yeah, you read that right. They somehow drew a parallel between her fashion taste and her taste for vegan meat.
"This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious, but it's also better for you and better for the planet," says Kardashian in the video. "It's a simple change that makes a really big difference."
"So good!" the aspiring lawyer says with what seems to be a mouth full of food - although we never actually see her bite into anything.
"Now that I'm Beyond Meat's chief taste consultant, there's never been a better time to go beyond."
Many of her celebrity friends showed support in the comments, such as Adrienne Bailon, her brother Rob Kardashian's ex, who commented "YESSSSSSS!!!!!!" under the video.
However, others simply found it beyond funny that she didn't try the product.
One person commented: "This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it."
While one person drew parallels between another Kardashian/Jenner advertisement blunder from the past and commented: "This is like Kendall's Pepsi advertisement."
Another person pointed out that in the shot where she seems to be eating a hamburger, the burger is fully intact.
"The hamburger wasn't bitten," read the comment, which received almost 800 likes.
"I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it," wrote another user.
Many people also called out Kardashian for promoting the product as good for you when it contains many chemicals and sodium.
One comment even called it "poison."
Yikes.
One user wrote: "Highly processed, but sure. It's good for you."