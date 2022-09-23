8 Things You Need To Know For September 23
Including the latest on Hurricane Fiona & the massive lawsuit against the Trumps.
In Case You Missed It
1. Brace Yourselves, Atlantic Canada; Hurricane Fiona Could Be A Doozy
Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre is warning that Hurricane Fiona "has the potential to be a landmark weather event" for the Maritimes this weekend. The Category 4 storm is projected to make landfall on Saturday, hitting Nova Scotia near Cape Breton Island first before blasting the rest of Atlantic Canada. As Lisa Belmonte reports, we should expect to see hurricane-force winds starting late tonight which could trigger "prolonged" outages. Here's what else you need to know.
- How To Prepare: To start, secure your home and create a family action plan and emergency supply kit. After that, make sure you're staying up to date with the latest emergency alerts and weather forecasts. Hang in there.
2. Canada Has Nearly 1 Million Job Vacancies & Ontario Leads The Pack
According to Statistics Canada, the country boasted 997,000 open jobs in the second quarter of 2022, a 4.6% increase from the previous quarter. Ontario led all provinces with 379,700 openings, followed by Quebec (248,100), British Columbia (163,600), Alberta (100,900) and Manitoba (29,300). Tristan Wheeler breaks down the latest data for us.
- Go Deeper: The accommodation and food service industry had 149,000 vacancies in Q2, while health care had 136,000 — a whopping 28.8% year-to-year jump.
- My Take: Who can afford to live in Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal while making minimum wage at a fast food joint?
3. The Trumps Are Getting Sued After Years Of Alleged Tax Fraud
Following a three-year investigation into the Trump Organization, America's most notorious family this side of the Kardashians has been slapped with a major fraud lawsuit by the New York attorney general. The suit alleges that former U.S. President Donald Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — made false financial statements, including inflating the 45th POTUS' net worth in order to secure more favourable loans and ease their tax obligations, Sameen Chaudhry writes.
- Potential Fallout: If successful, the suit would bar the Trumps from holding positions of authority at any New York-based firm and would prevent Trump businesses from operating in the state.
- My Take: For their sake, let's hope the family's lawyers didn't go to Trump University. For our sake, let's hope they did.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy Redhead Appreciation Day to (possible but highly unlikely) Morning Brief readers Jessica Chastain, Rupert Grint and Debra Messing. It's also Hug a Vegetarian Day, which was presumably created by a particularly lonely (or creepy) vegetarian.
🐐 CAREER POINT
After 24 years, the legendary Roger Federer will say goodbye to competitive tennis — but not before partnering with longtime frenemy Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup tonight. Sameen Chaudhry breaks down how the Swiss maestro became one of the sports world's top earners, including a cool billion in career endorsements.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
If the sudden drop in temperature across the country has you already daydreaming of summer 2023, you can get a head start on your tan by taking advantage of Air Transat's birthday sale. With all-inclusive beach vacations up to 35% off, Katherine Caspersz details how you could soon find yourself in Mexico, Cuba or the Dominican Republic for cheap.
📺 STREAM TEAM
Hey, remember television? You know... with channels and commercials? Starting December 1, Canadians can enjoy a decidedly old-school viewing experience through Pluto TV, an ad-supported streaming platform that boasts "over 20,000 hours of content" and will have channels dedicated to action, comedy and drama, Tristan Wheeler explains.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Marvel actor Anthony Mackie turns 44 years old today. In a twist of fate, pro wrestler Matt Hardy is 48. Ex-Trump mouthpiece Sean Spicer hits 51. George Costanza — I mean, Jason Alexander — celebrates his 63rd trip around the sun. Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen is 73 years old. Born on this day in 1930, the late piano maestro Ray Charles would have been 92 today. The late Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney was born on this day in 1920.
