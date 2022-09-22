Canada Is Getting A New Free Streaming Service & Here's What You Can Binge Watch On It
There will be a Christmas channel AND a guilty pleasure channel. 🙌
Just when you thought there couldn't be any more streaming options in Canada, a new one comes along but the twist is that this one is free.
Launching on December 1, Pluto TV is going to be hitting the Great White North and will feature "over 20,000 hours of content." That's a lot of binge-watching material!
The way the streaming platform works is that it is ad supported, just like good old-fashioned TV shows (remember that?). So, your movies and TV shows will have commercial breaks, which is what makes them free to watch.
Speaking of TV and movies, Pluto TV will have a lot of them. There will be Canadian series like Love It or List It, Chopped Canada and Border Security.
There will also be some stalwarts of TV-watching, such as NCIS and Judge Judy.
The Canadian Pluto TV will also have whole channels dedicated to comedy, drama and action.
One such channel is The Asylum, from the creators of cult favourite Sharknado, which will offer "the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV."
For people looking for a more festive vibe, they will also have a channel called Christmas 365, which will be playing Christmas content, you guessed it, 365 days a year.
And if you want to relive the joyous television of the 1970s, they've announced they will carry The Love Boat, as well as the original Hawaii Five-O series.
Of course, there's plenty that has yet to be announced, but this isn't looking like too bad of a selection for a free streaming platform. When Pluto TV drops, you'll be able to download the app on your TV or access it online.
