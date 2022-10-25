Apple Is Hiking Its Prices In Canada & You Can Expect To Pay More For Music & TV
It's the first time Apple has increased prices for these services in Canada.
Your Apple bill is about to get more expensive! Apple has confirmed its plans to raise the cost of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in Canada and customers could pay up to $4 extra each month.
Exactly how much more Canadians will pay each month depends on the specific service and the size of the package, although CBC News reports that the monthly hike will range from $1 to $4.
For example, the price for an individual Apple Music plan is set to climb from $9.99 to $10.99 per month, while an Apple Music Family Plan, which was previously $14.99, will go up to $16.99 per month.
The monthly cost of Apple TV Plus, on the other hand, will jump $3 from $5.99 to $8.99. The annual alternative will become $89, up from $59.99.
The cost of Apple One — the all‑in‑one subscription that bundles up to six Apple services — is also set to increase in Canada. Customers on an individual plan can expect to pay $3 more month on month, while those on a family plan will fork out an additional $4.
Among the biggest hikes is the Apple One Premier plan, which will climb from $33.95 to $37.95.
It's not just Canadians who'll start paying more for these Apple services, as reports suggest similar hikes are taking place in markets across the world, including in the United States.
It's reportedly the first time the retailer has ever hiked prices for streaming services in Canada.
A spokesperson told CBC that the increases are linked to higher licensing costs for music.
Apple is one of several companies in the industry raising prices, with Netflix announcing earlier this year that its prices would be going up in Canada.
Netflix did, however, recently confirm plans to launch a new supported plan option that would be cheaper, although it comes with ads before, after and during all TV shows and movies.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.