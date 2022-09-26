8 Things You Need To Know For September 26
Including Hurricane Fiona's east coast destruction & a high-flying autumn coaster experience in Ontario.
Off The Top: A woman found a (pretty poorly) hidden camera in a Tim Hortons washroom. Setting aside the outright perversion of it all, imagine the national emergency if the actual secret recipe for Timmies coffee was brought to light?
In Case You Missed It
1. Atlantic Canada Assesses The Damage After Hurricane Fiona's Violent Visit
Hurricane Fiona finally made landfall over the weekend, blasting the Maritimes and Eastern Quebec with winds recorded as high as 161 km/h, immense rainfall and crushing coastal waves starting early Saturday morning. Now, Atlantic Canada will assess the damage and begin piecing life back together in the wake of one of the most violent storms to hit the region in years. Lisa Belmonte takes us through videos and images of the calamity.
- Go Deeper: The RCMP have formally launched a missing person investigation after reports that a woman was swept out into the water from the shores of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland. "She's nowhere to be found," an RCMP spokesperson told Narcity.
- What's Next? On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian Forces would be deployed to assist with recovery in Nova Scotia. Additionally, the federal government will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross for the next month.
2. As Protests Crescendo In Iran, A TikToker Explains What It's Really About
Iran has bourn witness to massive protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16, allegedly due to police brutality stemming from not wearing a hijab. An Ontario-based psychiatry resident who goes by "Dr. Nahla" explained that the protests aren't really about abolishing the hijab but are instead focused on establishing a woman's right to choose whether or not to wear the traditional head covering, Alshaar Khan reports. Here's what you need to know.
- In Her Words: “Here’s what we’re not gonna do," Dr. Nahla said, "we’re not gonna take a tragedy and an injustice against women and turn it into another form of controlling women."
3. POV: A Service Industry Vet Shares What Not To Do At A Restaurant
Maeve Browne is both Narcity's Georgia staff writer and a tenured vet of the service industry. In fact, when she's not keeping tabs on news in the southern U.S., she's closingtabs as a bartender at an upscale tapas joint. Over the years, Maeve has picked up on a number Dos and Don'ts when eating at a restaurant — like the places where patrons should never be, the rudest behaviour while ordering and ways to aggravate the service staff one final time before you head for the exit. Here are 11 things you should never do while eating at a restaurant.
- My Take: One of Maeve's faux pas is asking the server to split the bill among a large group. That's definitely more of an issue in the U.S.; most places in Canada will take of that with little objection (unless you're switching seats a lot during the meal).
What Else You Need To Know Today
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
Move over, Canada's Wonderland; the best coasters this time of year can found be up at Blue Mountain, where the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster will have you flying past a canvas of eye-popping foliage at speeds of up to 42 kilometres per hour. Madeline Forsyth breaks down the wonderfully low-fi fall thrill ride.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
For the price of a mid-market condo in Toronto, you could soon be calling a massive 152-year-old Victorian house your home. With 15 rooms, including five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this property near Owen Sound in Tara, Ontario, has a ton of character and is listed at just $750,000.
🤮 TOTAL RECALL
It's time to check your fridges and pantries for a slew of items that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recalled. From listeria-tainted turkey subs to plastic-riddled salad greens, Sarah Rohoman walks us through which food products require your immediate attention before further consumption.
📌 JOB BOARD
Montreal is calling. There are currently a bunch of open jobs in the Quebec metropolis and, with the right certifications and experience, you could soon be making well over six figures. MTL Blog's Willa Holt breaks down the list, from software developers to dental hygienists.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Catfish creator Nev Schulman (if that is his real name) turns 38 years old today. Recently retired tennis legend Serena Williams is 41. Former Vancouver Canucks lifers Daniel and Henrik Sedin are 42. The late Olivia Newton-John would have turned 74 today. Ex-Dos Equis pitchman Jonathan Goldsmith — "The Most Interesting Man in the World" — is 84. The great American composer George Gershwin was born on this day in 1898.
