This Massive $750K Ontario Home Has 15 Rooms & A Rooftop With Panoramic Views (PHOTOS)
It's a short drive from several beach towns.
When it comes to real estate, bigger doesn't alway mean pricier. This giant home for sale in Ontario has 15 rooms and is on the market for $750,000.
Located in Tara, the large Victorian home was built in 1870 and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home still has tons of historic elements that give it unique character.
Large home for sale with a tower. Laura Lisk | Century 21
Inside, you'll find spacious rooms with features like crown molding, medallions, and ornate trim. There are many large windows to let in some natural light. Some windows are located in little nooks that make for cozy reading areas.
Entranceway with wooden staircase.Laura Lisk | Century 21
The roomy bedrooms are located upstairs, and the primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. One unique aspect of the home is the rooftop, where you can sit on a bench and take in the panoramic views. The East tower provides access to this lookout.
Sitting area with large windows. Laura Lisk | Century 21
There's a large deck off the open-concept kitchen, and it gazes over the surrounding yard. There's lots of room to relax and enjoy a barbecue.
Bedroom with a wooden bed and couch. Laura Lisk | Century 21
The home is just a 15 minute drive to quaint beach towns like Owen Sound and Port Elgin. Many of the furnishings are available with the sale, so you may not have to do a lot of moving.
Kitchen with an island and blue chairs. Laura Lisk | Century 21
If you're looking for a spacious small-town home without a huge price tag, then this century abode might be worth checking out.
Century home for sale
Exterior of the home.
Price: $750,000
Address: 93 Brook St. W., Tara, ON
Description: This large home for sale has a rooftop lookout with panoramic views.