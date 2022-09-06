This Ontario Home Under $850K Is Giving Some Major 'Harry Potter' Vibes & It's Magical
If Hogwarts was renovated for modern families.
Are you a fully grown adult still waiting on your invitation to Hogwarts? Well, then, this Ontario home may be your safest bet. So long as you're willing to settle just a tad.
61 Lorne Street in Sunderland, Ontario is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that's exterior gives off some major "I'm secretly a wizard" vibes. Pet owls and robes are not included.
But inside, it's a wizarding world of modern appliances and furnishing. It's a hard switch from the home's witchy surface, but the open-concept layout is nice and bright.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
Sizeable for its price, well, at least in today's market, the 9-room house is ideal for buyers who have or want a big family.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
If your buzz words include "modern" and "minimalist," then this sort of dining room will likely set your heart a flutter.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
It's back patio overlooks stunning greenery, bringing us back into the magical realm. Why not take it all the way there and build a makeshift Quidditch field?
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
The home's massive basement could easily be turned into a games room, workout area, or, to hunker down on the vibe, a dungeon.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
Oh, and if you think all above-ground pools are bogus, think again.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
You know you've stepped into the modern era of bathrooms when you have a glass shower. It's like stepping into the future every time you decide to get clean.
61 Lorne Street, SunderlandReinhold W. Schick | RE/MAX
Overall, the property is more of a modern family home than Hogwarts, but a great find regardless.
