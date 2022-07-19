This $700K Ontario Home Has Giant Windows & A Rooftop Patio Gazing Over The Countryside
It even comes with a separate guest house.
This home for sale in Ontario comes with all the views and a price tag under a million. Located in Perth, the $699,000 custom-built house sits on 2 acres of countryside just outside the town.
The house itself isn't huge with one bedroom and one bathroom, but it could be ideal for couples. The interior has an open-concept layout, hardwood floors, and giant floor-to-ceiling windows that allow tons of natural light into the space.
Exterior of the home. Michale Fyke | RE/MAX
You can gaze out over the surrounding countryside while lounging in the living room or dining in the kitchen. The bathroom has unique tiles that cover the floor and walls, and upstairs you'll discover the primary bedroom, which has lots of storage space.
Open-concept area with seating and a kitchen. Michale Fyke | RE/MAX
The bedroom even has a walkout to a spacious deck overlooking the property. The elevated patio boasts towering views of the lush landscape, and it's the perfect spot to relax with a summer drink or sit down with a good book.
Rooftop patio. Michale Fyke | RE/MAX
The house may just have one bedroom, but there is a separate guest suite on the property in case of visitors. The building is complete with lots of natural light and a cozy stove. It also comes with an outdoor shower and toilet so you can be "one with nature."
Guest suite. Michale Fyke | RE/MAX
If you're in the market for a country home where you can enjoy the outdoors, this spot may be for you. You can also check out this house, which is surrounded by a forest and has a dreamy waterfall pond.
Country home for sale
Property with home and guest suite.
Price: $699,000
Address: 4210 Scotch Line, Perth, ON
Description: This home comes with two patios and a separate guest house.