This $800K Lakeside Dome In Ontario Gazes Over The Water & It's Like A Retreat For Hobbits

It's right by a sandbar.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cue the Lord of the Rings soundtrack! This unique cottage for sale looks like it could be a cozy Hobbit-hole, but you don't have to travel to The Shire to see it.

The geodesic dome is located in Kearny, Ontario, and while it doesn't have views of Middle-earth, it does gaze out over the water. The cottage is on the market for $799,000, and if you're looking for an out-of-the-ordinary vacation spot, check this place out.

Geodesic dome cottage in Ontario.Geodesic dome cottage in Ontario.Andrew Keith | RE/MAX

The home may have Hobbit vibes, but it is actually human-sized and comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The rounded interior features a spacious kitchen and living room with a fireplace where you can entertain friends or relax on a rainy day.

Living room with fireplace and stairs to a loft. Living room with fireplace and stairs to a loft. Andrew Keith | RE/MAX

There are two fridges and two dishwashers in total, so you don't have to worry about running out of food during your vacay.

During sunny days, you can head down to the water and relax on the dock or splash in the lake. A staircase will take you from the cottage though the trees to the swimming area. There's also a nearby sandbar at Grass Lake Beach where you can soak up some more sun.

Elevated deck with lake views.Elevated deck with lake views.Andrew Keith | RE/MAX

The cottage has an elevated deck which takes you right into the trees and looks over the water. It's a dreamy place to enjoy a cup of coffee or sit back with a book.

Lake surrounded by trees. Lake surrounded by trees. Andrew Keith | RE/MAX

This cottage certainly isn't your usual building, and could even be turned into Airbnb.

Geodesic Dome

Bedroom with a skylight.

Andrew Keith | RE/MAX

Price: $799,000

Address: 622 Hazard Hill Rd., Kearney, ON

Description: This unique cottage is shaped like a dome and is right on the water.

View Here

