This Hidden Ontario Cottage For Sale Is Under $600K & Overlooks Sparkling Waters
It's literally surrounded by greenery.
Spring is yet to have sprung, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start dreaming about cottage season. Especially when glorious finds like these are lurking on the real estate market.
The property at 3 Whitefish Bay Island 6 in Sioux Narrows, Ontario, is a cabin in a private area that will undoubtedly prove to be a major selling point for introverts who dread the thought of having neighbours up north.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home offers 1,130 square feet of rustic living space. If cottage-core is your vibe, you won't be disappointed.
3 Whitefish Bay Island 6Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
The year-round cottage offers exceptional privacy without sacrificing any amenities, including functioning laundry and a boathouse.
The interior of the property.Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
Despite its isolated appearance, the home is only located a half a mile west of the Sioux Narrows bridge in Whitefish Bay, Lake of the Woods, making it surprisingly accessible.
The home's living area.Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
The ideal family hangout offers an open concept design with an eat-in kitchen.
The property's kitchen.Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
Its living room features a stone fireplace that could be turned on and used to cuddle up by during the winter months.
A fireplace in the living area.Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
The home's exterior features a deck and overlooks the surrounding greenery while offering the perfect opportunity for star gazing at night.
The home's deck.Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
You don't usually get to say that the boathouse is as lovely as the cottage itself, but gosh darn, even your watercraft is going to be living it up.
The boathouse on the property. Greg Kirby | RE/MAX
Overall, the residence offers a rare opportunity for outdoor lovers to escape from society without roughing it.
3 Whitefish Bay Island 6.
Price: $575,000
Address: 3 Whitefish Bay Island 6, Sioux Narrows, ON
Description: This place is an introvert's dream house for when the city's hustle and bustle gets to be a little too much.