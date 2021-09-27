Ontario Cottage For Sale Is Under $350K & Sits On A Small Island With Breathtaking Views
It's only two hours away from Toronto.
Finding an adorable Ontario cottage within a decent price range is no easy task for millennials, but that doesn't mean there aren't unique opportunities out there.
16 E. MacDonald Cres., located in Madoc, Ontario, stands as a glowing example of the rare finds lurking in the northern parts of the province, and it's still a comfortable driving distance from Toronto. It's also nestled on the most adorable island.
The two-bedroom and one-bathroom home is a cozy 700 square feet situation right on Moira Lake.*
The open concept property might look rustic on the outside, but its interior is bright and modern.
Its most notable features include an electric fireplace, wood stove, and an accessible walking bridge.
You'll be able to enjoy scenic lake views while eating breakfast every morning in this all-year-round cabin.
In fact, you can lounge comfortably in front of a proper fireplace during the fall and early winter months. So, don't worry if summer isn't your season.
Island Cottage Home
Price: $325,000
Address: 16 E. MacDonald Cres., Madoc, ON
Description: A perfect spot to enjoy the water.
*This article has been updated.