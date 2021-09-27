Trending Tags

Ontario Cottage For Sale Is Under $350K & Sits On A Small Island With Breathtaking Views

It's only two hours away from Toronto.

Luis Denison | REMAX, Luis Denison | REMAX

Finding an adorable Ontario cottage within a decent price range is no easy task for millennials, but that doesn't mean there aren't unique opportunities out there.

16 E. MacDonald Cres., located in Madoc, Ontario, stands as a glowing example of the rare finds lurking in the northern parts of the province, and it's still a comfortable driving distance from Toronto. It's also nestled on the most adorable island.

Luis Denison | REMAX

The two-bedroom and one-bathroom home is a cozy 700 square feet situation right on Moira Lake.*

Luis Denison | REMAX

The open concept property might look rustic on the outside, but its interior is bright and modern.

Luis Denison | REMAX

Its most notable features include an electric fireplace, wood stove, and an accessible walking bridge.

Luis Denison | REMAX

You'll be able to enjoy scenic lake views while eating breakfast every morning in this all-year-round cabin.

Luis Denison | REMAX

In fact, you can lounge comfortably in front of a proper fireplace during the fall and early winter months. So, don't worry if summer isn't your season.

Luis Denison | REMAX

Island Cottage Home

Luis Denison | REMAX

Price: $325,000

Address: 16 E. MacDonald Cres., Madoc, ON

Description: A perfect spot to enjoy the water.

View Here

*This article has been updated.

