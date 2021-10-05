Trending Tags

ontario cottages for sale

This $600K Ontario Cottage Is Hidden In A Peaceful Cove & Even The Outhouse Is Legit

It has its own sandy beach, too.

This $600K Ontario Cottage Is Hidden In A Peaceful Cove & Even The Outhouse Is Legit
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX, Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

You might feel like you've floated into a fairy tale at this whimsical cottage in Parry Sound, Ontario.

Nestled in a private cove on Virtue Lake, the property comes with not one but three buildings and has a price tag of $599,900.

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

The charming boathouse is topped with a fully functioning cottage called The Muskrat, which features a kitchen and two sleeping or lounge areas.

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

A little trip along the trail will take you to the bunkie which offers additional sleeping spaces and a stunning view of the lake.

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

You won't dread a trip to the outhouse at this spot. Located in a little shelter by a stream, the toilet is complete with a chandelier and quaint decor.

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

With over 370 feet of private waterfront and nearly three acres of woodland, this is one spot where you can enjoy some peace and quiet.

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

Plus, the place comes fully furnished so you don't need to load up a moving truck.

The Muskrat

Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX

Price: $599,900

Address: 48 Muskrat Trail, Parry Sound, ON

Description: This charming cottage boasts a private waterfront and a surprisingly beautiful outhouse.

View Here

