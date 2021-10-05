This $600K Ontario Cottage Is Hidden In A Peaceful Cove & Even The Outhouse Is Legit
It has its own sandy beach, too.
You might feel like you've floated into a fairy tale at this whimsical cottage in Parry Sound, Ontario.
Nestled in a private cove on Virtue Lake, the property comes with not one but three buildings and has a price tag of $599,900.
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
The charming boathouse is topped with a fully functioning cottage called The Muskrat, which features a kitchen and two sleeping or lounge areas.
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
A little trip along the trail will take you to the bunkie which offers additional sleeping spaces and a stunning view of the lake.
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
You won't dread a trip to the outhouse at this spot. Located in a little shelter by a stream, the toilet is complete with a chandelier and quaint decor.
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
With over 370 feet of private waterfront and nearly three acres of woodland, this is one spot where you can enjoy some peace and quiet.
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
Plus, the place comes fully furnished so you don't need to load up a moving truck.
The Muskrat
Jim & Cameron Marshall | RE/MAX
Price: $599,900
Address: 48 Muskrat Trail, Parry Sound, ON
Description: This charming cottage boasts a private waterfront and a surprisingly beautiful outhouse.