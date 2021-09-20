Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Right On The Water & Actually Under $350K (PHOTOS)
This spot has major vacay vibes.
A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to experience million-dollar views on the lake for a fraction of the price.
The property, which is appropriately located at 163 Paradise Ln., is a four-bedroom and two-bathroom bungalow that represent the best of affordable cottage living.
Its warm open concept design, with huge windows, will never let you forget that you are right near the water.
You'll be able to spend your summer nights gazing up at the stars from its elevated deck.
The sweeping estate also includes its own separate bunkie that is located right next to the lake.
Its bedrooms are simple and rustic and are a great spot to host all your friends.
However, its biggest selling point remains its one-of-kind location on the vast Georgian Bay.
Waterfront Cottage
Price: $324,900
Address: 163 Paradise Ln., Parry Island, ON
Description: An affordable cottage with a million-dollar view.