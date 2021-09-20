Trending Tags

Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Right On The Water & Actually Under $350K (PHOTOS)

This spot has major vacay vibes.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX, Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to experience million-dollar views on the lake for a fraction of the price.

The property, which is appropriately located at 163 Paradise Ln., is a four-bedroom and two-bathroom bungalow that represent the best of affordable cottage living.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

Its warm open concept design, with huge windows, will never let you forget that you are right near the water.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

You'll be able to spend your summer nights gazing up at the stars from its elevated deck.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

The sweeping estate also includes its own separate bunkie that is located right next to the lake.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

Its bedrooms are simple and rustic and are a great spot to host all your friends.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

However, its biggest selling point remains its one-of-kind location on the vast Georgian Bay.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

Waterfront Cottage

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

Price: $324,900

Address: 163 Paradise Ln., Parry Island, ON

Description: An affordable cottage with a million-dollar view.

View Here

