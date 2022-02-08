This Huge $720K Ontario Home Has 11 Rooms & Is Surrounded By Wineries (PHOTOS)
The home was built in 1877!
Finding a mansion-like home in Ontario that is selling for under a million dollars may sound like an impossible task in today's real estate climate, but you'd be surprised by what's out there.
1104 Bay Street in Port Rowan, Ontario, isn't only a historic property that was built back in 1877, it's also a sweeping estate with 11 renovated rooms, and it's selling for just under $720,000. Bye, Toronto.
The stunningly restored and updated double brick century home offers authentic Victorian vibes with a modern twist.
Not only does the house's interior and exterior look fantastic, but it is also located within walking distance to Port Rowan, which is a lakeside town full of wineries and breweries.
The home perfectly combines its original brick build with renovated wood finishes to offer a somewhat cottage-core aesthetic.
The bathroom looks like a mid-century dream with its clawfoot tub and exposed brick.
The massive pad features a whopping five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a total of 2,800 square feet of living space.
The homestead also comes with its own separate addition that features a kitchen, making it a truly next-level entertainment space.
Huge Brick Home
Price: $719,900
Address: 1104 Bay Street, Port Rowan, ON
Description: A gorgeous double brick and newly renovated century home that features more than enough space for a family.