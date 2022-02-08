Sections

ontario houses for sale

This Huge $720K Ontario Home Has 11 Rooms & Is Surrounded By Wineries (PHOTOS)

The home was built in 1877!

Toronto Staff Writer
This Huge $720K Ontario Home Has 11 Rooms & Is Surrounded By Wineries (PHOTOS)
Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

Finding a mansion-like home in Ontario that is selling for under a million dollars may sound like an impossible task in today's real estate climate, but you'd be surprised by what's out there.

1104 Bay Street in Port Rowan, Ontario, isn't only a historic property that was built back in 1877, it's also a sweeping estate with 11 renovated rooms, and it's selling for just under $720,000. Bye, Toronto.

The stunningly restored and updated double brick century home offers authentic Victorian vibes with a modern twist.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

Not only does the house's interior and exterior look fantastic, but it is also located within walking distance to Port Rowan, which is a lakeside town full of wineries and breweries.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

The home perfectly combines its original brick build with renovated wood finishes to offer a somewhat cottage-core aesthetic.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

The bathroom looks like a mid-century dream with its clawfoot tub and exposed brick.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

The massive pad features a whopping five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a total of 2,800 square feet of living space.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

The homestead also comes with its own separate addition that features a kitchen, making it a truly next-level entertainment space.

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

Huge Brick Home 

Peter R. Hogeterp | RE/MAX

Price: $719,900

Address: 1104 Bay Street, Port Rowan, ON

Description: A gorgeous double brick and newly renovated century home that features more than enough space for a family.

View Here

