Ontario's $750K 'Loft In The Woods' Is Surrounded By Pure Nature & Has Its Own Waterfalls
It even has a bunkie in the forest.
While a loft might sound like something you'd find in a city, this unique spot for sale is surrounded by endless countryside. The home, dubbed "Loft in the Woods," is located in Sprucedale and boasts 24.7 acres of nature.
The one bedroom, one bathroom home is listed at $749,900, and while it's not a large space, it's perfect for someone wanting a more minimalistic lifestyle.
Home with wrap-around deck. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX
The loft seeks to move away from the traditional idea of specific rooms and offer a more flexible way of living that allows the inhabitant to transform the space based on their needs and preferences.
Interior of the home with an office space and bed.Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX
The interior has a dark grey colour scheme, from the furniture to the walls, in order to highlight the "vibrancy" of the forest surroundings. The many windows and wrap-around deck offer endless opportunities to view the scenic landscape, and the wood stove adds some additional warmth and comfort to the space.
Private bunkie in the forest. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX
The property boasts woodland trails as well as private waterfalls, so you can completely immerse yourself in nature. There's also a cozy bunkie where family or friends could stay. It includes a loft bedroom and a living space downstairs.
Waterfall in the forest.Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX
Loft in the woods
Exterior of the home with deck and sitting area. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX
Price: $749,900
Address: 3454 Stisted Rd. S., Sprucedale, ON
Description: This unique loft is surrounded by nature and comes with its own waterfalls.