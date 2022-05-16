Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario houses for sale

Ontario's $750K 'Loft In The Woods' Is Surrounded By Pure Nature & Has Its Own Waterfalls

It even has a bunkie in the forest.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Loft-style home with deck. Right: Waterfall in the woods.

Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

While a loft might sound like something you'd find in a city, this unique spot for sale is surrounded by endless countryside. The home, dubbed "Loft in the Woods," is located in Sprucedale and boasts 24.7 acres of nature.

The one bedroom, one bathroom home is listed at $749,900, and while it's not a large space, it's perfect for someone wanting a more minimalistic lifestyle.

Home with wrap-around deck. Home with wrap-around deck. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

The loft seeks to move away from the traditional idea of specific rooms and offer a more flexible way of living that allows the inhabitant to transform the space based on their needs and preferences.

Interior of the home with an office space and bed.Interior of the home with an office space and bed.Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

The interior has a dark grey colour scheme, from the furniture to the walls, in order to highlight the "vibrancy" of the forest surroundings. The many windows and wrap-around deck offer endless opportunities to view the scenic landscape, and the wood stove adds some additional warmth and comfort to the space.

Private bunkie in the forest. Private bunkie in the forest. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

The property boasts woodland trails as well as private waterfalls, so you can completely immerse yourself in nature. There's also a cozy bunkie where family or friends could stay. It includes a loft bedroom and a living space downstairs.

Waterfall in the forest.Waterfall in the forest.Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

If you're looking for more minimalistic-style homes, check out this little nature abode with glass walls and forest views.

Loft in the woods

Exterior of the home with deck and sitting area. Exterior of the home with deck and sitting area. Glenn Vickery | RE/MAX

Price: $749,900

Address: 3454 Stisted Rd. S., Sprucedale, ON

Description: This unique loft is surrounded by nature and comes with its own waterfalls.

View here

