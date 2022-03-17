This $750K House For Sale In Ontario Has A Magnificent Glass Sunroom With Views Of A Pond
You can also take in the water views from the covered patio.
This house for sale in Ontario comes with some spectacular views, and you don't even need to step outside to enjoy them. Situated in Havelock, the countryside home has an epic glass sunroom and is currently listed at $749,900.
The spacious abode boasts 15 rooms, including five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, you'll discover beautiful wood floors, a cozy wood stove, and a modern kitchen complete with a breakfast bar.
Exterior of the countryside home. osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
One of the most spectacular features of the home is the large sunroom on the main floor. The room has a glass ceiling and walls, offering panoramic views of the private property and pond. It's a dreamy place to take in the surrounding countryside, curl up with a book, or entertain friends.
The glass sunroom. osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The sunroom connects to a new deck, which can also be accessed from the kitchen. From there, you can take a staircase down to the serene backyard and get lost in nature.
The kitchen and breakfast bar. osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The home also has a separate in-law suite which has been fully updated and has its own private entrance.
The living area. osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The surrounding yard is like a mini oasis. Encompassed by trees, the 3.4-acre lot has a large pond with fish as well as a gazebo-covered patio that looks like the ideal spot to enjoy some summer drinks.
The exterior of the home and the pond. osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
For a price tag of under a million, this five-bedroom home offers an idyllic escape to the country and comes with a unique spot to enjoy the landscape.
Country home with glass sunroom
The glass sunroom.
osnap Media for Michael Pettler | Ball Real Estate Inc.
Price: $749,900
Address: 1637 Trent River Rd., Havelock, ON
Description: This countryside home comes with a beautiful glass sunroom with views of a pond.