This $750K Home In Ontario Is Surrounded By Trees & Has Giant Windows Overlooking A Pond
It's just over two hours from Toronto.
Peace and serenity await at this gorgeous Ontario home for sale. Situated amongst the trees in Marmora, the custom-built house is on the market for $749,000, which is a rare find these days.
Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home is located on a quiet countryside road just 13 kilometres from Marmora. With a landscaped yard, large, magnificent windows, and nature surroundings, it's the perfect city escape.
Exterior of the home overlooking the pond.Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The open-concept kitchen leads into the living area, where you'll find towering cathedral ceilings and a wall filled with windows where you can enjoy views of the pond, sunsets, and wildlife.
The living area. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The massive stone fireplace stretches up to the second level and makes for an impressive centrepiece.
The open-concept kitchen and living area with large fireplace. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and comes with a three-piece bathroom. The other two spacious bedrooms can be found on the second floor along with a den, bathroom, laundry room, and another living area. There's also an unfinished basement which has tons of potential for a rec room, workout area, etc.
The primary bedroom. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
This home is ideal for nature lovers and offers lots of privacy as it is surrounded by trees. You can expect to see lots of wildlife, and there is a sled trail right in the yard. You can also walk over to the river for a swim or some fishing.
The three-piece bathroom. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
If you've been dreaming of a quiet lifestyle, this stunning country home is worth checking out.
Countryside home for sale
View of the large pond.
Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.
Price: $749,900
Address: 1178 Shanick Rd., Marmora, ON
Description: This beautiful three-bedroom home is surrounded by nature and comes with sunset views over a pond.