Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
country homes for sale in ontario

This $750K Home In Ontario Is Surrounded By Trees & Has Giant Windows Overlooking A Pond

It's just over two hours from Toronto.

House for sale in Marmora, Ontario.

House for sale in Marmora, Ontario.

Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

Peace and serenity await at this gorgeous Ontario home for sale. Situated amongst the trees in Marmora, the custom-built house is on the market for $749,000, which is a rare find these days.

Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home is located on a quiet countryside road just 13 kilometres from Marmora. With a landscaped yard, large, magnificent windows, and nature surroundings, it's the perfect city escape.

Exterior of the home overlooking the pond.Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

The open-concept kitchen leads into the living area, where you'll find towering cathedral ceilings and a wall filled with windows where you can enjoy views of the pond, sunsets, and wildlife.

The living area. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

The massive stone fireplace stretches up to the second level and makes for an impressive centrepiece.

The open-concept kitchen and living area with large fireplace. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and comes with a three-piece bathroom. The other two spacious bedrooms can be found on the second floor along with a den, bathroom, laundry room, and another living area. There's also an unfinished basement which has tons of potential for a rec room, workout area, etc.

The primary bedroom. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

This home is ideal for nature lovers and offers lots of privacy as it is surrounded by trees. You can expect to see lots of wildlife, and there is a sled trail right in the yard. You can also walk over to the river for a swim or some fishing.

The three-piece bathroom. Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

If you've been dreaming of a quiet lifestyle, this stunning country home is worth checking out.

Countryside home for sale

View of the large pond.

Jasmine Northey | Ball Real Estate Inc.

Price: $749,900

Address: 1178 Shanick Rd., Marmora, ON

Description: This beautiful three-bedroom home is surrounded by nature and comes with sunset views over a pond.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...