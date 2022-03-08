This Massive $800K Home For Sale In Ontario Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Secluded Outdoor Bar
It's full of historic charm!
This gorgeous Ontario home for sale is brimming with historic charm and costs less than a million dollars, which can be tough to find these days. The century building is one of the oldest in Sarnia and is on the market for $799,900.
Boasting 16 rooms, including six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home has endless space as well as a large backyard.
Some unique features include hardwood floors, stained glass windows, and wood mouldings. In the den, you'll discover a fireplace and built-in bookcases, and it's a book-lover's dream come true.
The den includes a built-in bookshelf.Brad Hodgson | RE/MAX
The dining room is complete with colourful glass and a deep windowsill that could even be used as a place to sit. The room connects right to the kitchen, where the tiled black and white floor gives off a retro vibe.
The dining room. Brad Hodgson | RE/MAX
The bathroom has an old-fashioned clawfoot tub lit with a chandelier where you can bathe like royalty. There are multiple bedrooms which could also be converted into offices or other rooms to suit your needs.
The kitchen with a small bar area. Brad Hodgson | RE/MAX
According to the listing, the "best part" of the home could be the backyard, which has been recently upgraded and has a nearly 1000 square-foot patio space.
The backyard has an outdoor bar. Brad Hodgson | RE/MAX
You'll also find a fire pit and outdoor bar where you'll want to spend all your summer nights. The entire yard is surrounded by a tall fence, offering lots of privacy and seclusion.
The 6-bedroom home. Brad Hodgson | RE/MAX
If you've been searching for a home with lots of space and without a million dollar price tag, this could be the spot for you.
Spacious Ontario Home
The bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
Price: $799,900
Address: 329 Mackenzie St. N., Sarnia, ON
Description: This giant home has so many rooms and a beautiful outdoor space.