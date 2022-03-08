Editions

This Massive $800K Home For Sale In Ontario Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Secluded Outdoor Bar

It's full of historic charm!

This gorgeous Ontario home for sale is brimming with historic charm and costs less than a million dollars, which can be tough to find these days. The century building is one of the oldest in Sarnia and is on the market for $799,900.

Boasting 16 rooms, including six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home has endless space as well as a large backyard.

Some unique features include hardwood floors, stained glass windows, and wood mouldings. In the den, you'll discover a fireplace and built-in bookcases, and it's a book-lover's dream come true.

The dining room is complete with colourful glass and a deep windowsill that could even be used as a place to sit. The room connects right to the kitchen, where the tiled black and white floor gives off a retro vibe.

The bathroom has an old-fashioned clawfoot tub lit with a chandelier where you can bathe like royalty. There are multiple bedrooms which could also be converted into offices or other rooms to suit your needs.

According to the listing, the "best part" of the home could be the backyard, which has been recently upgraded and has a nearly 1000 square-foot patio space.

You'll also find a fire pit and outdoor bar where you'll want to spend all your summer nights. The entire yard is surrounded by a tall fence, offering lots of privacy and seclusion.

If you've been searching for a home with lots of space and without a million dollar price tag, this could be the spot for you.

Spacious Ontario Home

Price: $799,900

Address: 329 Mackenzie St. N., Sarnia, ON

Description: This giant home has so many rooms and a beautiful outdoor space.

