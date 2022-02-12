This 6-Bedroom Ontario Home For Under $900K Is Next To A Sandy Beach & Has An Indoor Sauna
It also has a secret "green roof" balcony.
This charming home for sale in Ontario is straight out of a storybook, and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to buy it.
The house is located in Kingsville, just a stroll away from the sandy shores of Lake Erie.
Complete with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the heritage home is priced at $888,000, which, given today's real estate market, is a rare find.
Inside, you'll discover towering ceilings and hardwood floors. The home still has its old-time charm, which is reflected in the crown mouldings and decor.
There are two fireplaces to keep you cozy on winter nights, as well as an enclosed wrap-around porch where you can enjoy views of the garden.
The main floor includes an in-law suite with its own separate entranceway.
Upstairs, you can walk out onto a unique "green roof" balcony which features a mossy floor and lets you sip coffee in the treetops.
The home is complete with an indoor sauna to relax in and an extra kitchen space as well. In the past, it has been operated as a B&B, and is apparently well-known by birdwatchers, so there is an opportunity to make some extra money.
The exterior boasts lush gardens and nature surroundings, and it's like your own private oasis. The nearby Kingsville Harbour and Mettawas Beach are perfect places to spend your summer days.
If you're looking for a spacious home next to the water, but don't have millions of dollars to blow, this spot could be for you.
Home for sale by the water
Price: $888,000
Address: 64 Park St., Kingsville, ON
Description: This stunning home has six bedrooms and a sauna, and is a walk away from a sandy beach.