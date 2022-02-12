Sections

This 6-Bedroom Ontario Home For Under $900K Is Next To A Sandy Beach & Has An Indoor Sauna

It also has a secret "green roof" balcony.

This 6-Bedroom Ontario Home For Under $900K Is Next To A Sandy Beach & Has An Indoor Sauna
Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

This charming home for sale in Ontario is straight out of a storybook, and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to buy it.

The house is located in Kingsville, just a stroll away from the sandy shores of Lake Erie.

Complete with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the heritage home is priced at $888,000, which, given today's real estate market, is a rare find.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

Inside, you'll discover towering ceilings and hardwood floors. The home still has its old-time charm, which is reflected in the crown mouldings and decor.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

There are two fireplaces to keep you cozy on winter nights, as well as an enclosed wrap-around porch where you can enjoy views of the garden.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

The main floor includes an in-law suite with its own separate entranceway.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

Upstairs, you can walk out onto a unique "green roof" balcony which features a mossy floor and lets you sip coffee in the treetops.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

The home is complete with an indoor sauna to relax in and an extra kitchen space as well. In the past, it has been operated as a B&B, and is apparently well-known by birdwatchers, so there is an opportunity to make some extra money.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

The exterior boasts lush gardens and nature surroundings, and it's like your own private oasis. The nearby Kingsville Harbour and Mettawas Beach are perfect places to spend your summer days.

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

If you're looking for a spacious home next to the water, but don't have millions of dollars to blow, this spot could be for you.

Home for sale by the water

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

Price: $888,000

Address: 64 Park St., Kingsville, ON

Description: This stunning home has six bedrooms and a sauna, and is a walk away from a sandy beach.

View Here

