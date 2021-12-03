Ontario's Tiny House For Sale Is A Minimalistic Dream In Wine Country & Costs Under $250K
The luxury home even has a ventilated litter box for your fluffy roommate.
You can live out your tiniest dreams at this little home for sale in Beamsville, which is on the market for $229,900.
This luxury tiny home on wheels is situated in the heart of wine country and features one bedroom and one bathroom.
The home is currently parked on leased farmland, but you could take it with you anywhere. The interior is a minimalistic paradise with bright white walls and pops of blue.
The small space has been optimized so that you can still enjoy all the comforts of home. A washing machine has been built into the cupboards, the stairs offer additional storage space, and there's an apartment-sized stove, fridge, and dishwasher.
You'll even find a ventilated litter box for your furry little friend.
The bedroom has its own private entrance and a Murphy bed that folds up for more room.
There's also a loft upstairs and a wood fireplace that you can cozy up by.
The full-sized bathroom looks anything but tiny and comes with a sleek tub and lots of counter space.
If you're dreaming of a minimalistic life, this might just be the spot for you.
Tiny Home
Price: $229,900
Address: 0 Greenlane Rd., Beamsville, ON
Description: This tiny home is so luxurious inside and comes with an affordable price tag.