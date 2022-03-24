Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This Massive Ontario Home Has Its Own Personal Pond & Is Selling For Under $700K (PHOTOS)

It also has a pool and a hot tub.

Ontario Editor
Ontario house for sale in Spencerville.

Ontario house for sale in Spencerville.

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this Ontario home for sale might be the spot for you.

Located in Spencerville, Ontario, this massive six-bedroom abode is located on 5.6 acres of sprawling land that will make you forget all about cramped living.

Not only is there a pool and a hot tub to enjoy during the warmer months, but it also comes with its own personal pond. Located at the back of the estate, it adds to the adorable charm of the property.

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

This piece of paradise is the perfect place to host some summer parties and has multiple patio spaces that have amazing views of the trees and greenery that are scattered around the yard.

However, it's not just the outside of this space that will make you want to pack your suitcase.

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is also so much space on the inside that will make you forget all about your one-bedroom Toronto condo.

It comes with a newer kitchen and has spent years undergoing restorations on both the inside and outside, to make it almost move-in ready.

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

However, there are still a few touch-ups that need to be made if you decide to call this place your own.

Yet, the listing states that extra building materials will be left to the new owner, to help you get on the right track.

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

The best part about this home though is the price. Listed at under $700,000, it's much cheaper than homes in the Toronto area. It also comes with so much more land than somewhere in the downtown core.

6-bedroom home with a pond

Deb Driscoll | Re/Max

Price: $664,000

Address: 909 Crowder Rd., Spencerville, ON

Description: This six-bedroom home comes with its own personal pond, pool and hot tub and is perfect for spending summer nights with friends.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...