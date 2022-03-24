This Massive Ontario Home Has Its Own Personal Pond & Is Selling For Under $700K (PHOTOS)
It also has a pool and a hot tub.
If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this Ontario home for sale might be the spot for you.
Located in Spencerville, Ontario, this massive six-bedroom abode is located on 5.6 acres of sprawling land that will make you forget all about cramped living.
Not only is there a pool and a hot tub to enjoy during the warmer months, but it also comes with its own personal pond. Located at the back of the estate, it adds to the adorable charm of the property.
This piece of paradise is the perfect place to host some summer parties and has multiple patio spaces that have amazing views of the trees and greenery that are scattered around the yard.
However, it's not just the outside of this space that will make you want to pack your suitcase.
With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is also so much space on the inside that will make you forget all about your one-bedroom Toronto condo.
It comes with a newer kitchen and has spent years undergoing restorations on both the inside and outside, to make it almost move-in ready.
However, there are still a few touch-ups that need to be made if you decide to call this place your own.
Yet, the listing states that extra building materials will be left to the new owner, to help you get on the right track.
The best part about this home though is the price. Listed at under $700,000, it's much cheaper than homes in the Toronto area. It also comes with so much more land than somewhere in the downtown core.
6-bedroom home with a pond
Price: $664,000
Address: 909 Crowder Rd., Spencerville, ON
