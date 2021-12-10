Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This $600K Home For Sale In Ontario Has Classy French Vibes & A Secret Bookshelf Room

An epic place to play hide-and-seek!

This $600K Home For Sale In Ontario Has Classy French Vibes & A Secret Bookshelf Room
Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

This little bungalow nestled amongst the trees in Springbrook, Ontario is just as charming on the inside as it is on the outside.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home sits on a 1.47 acre lot and costs $599,900.

The large covered porch gazes over the property, and it's a good place to enjoy a morning coffee.

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

The interior boasts colourful walls and elegant decor that will give you major France vibes.

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

In the main room, you'll find a cozy wood stove and custom bookshelf that opens to reveal a secret room. This isn't the only hidden room in the house — there's also secret laundry room located off the kitchen.

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and it connects to an elegant dining area that's perfect for dinner parties.

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

The main bedroom is complete with an ensuite bathroom and has a door leading to a secluded seating area outside.

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

With two hidden rooms, this home could definitely make for an epic game of hide-and-seek!

Bungalow With Hidden Rooms

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

Price: $599,900

Address: 5048 Stirling Marmora Rd., Springbrook, ON

Description: This charming bungalow has a stunning interior and two secret rooms.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

This Ontario Mansion For Sale Has An Epic Library With Major 'Beauty And The Beast' Vibes

You'll want to be their guest!

Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville

If your favourite part of Beauty And The Beast is the massive library, you'll want to see this Ontario mansion for sale.

This stunning over-8550-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven baths and a massive library that Belle would fall in love with.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Ontario Homes Selling For Under $400K That Are Actually Super Charming

Affordable provincial living.

Tracey Veinotte | RE/MAX, Chris Smith | RE/MAX

If you've ever searched "affordable Ontario homes" on Google, the chances are you weren't greeted with a long list of gorgeous properties.

Sadly, at first glance, the province's real estate market seems to operate in a way that suggests most millennial home buyers can afford a $600,000 starter house.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Island Is Selling For Under $800K & It Comes With A Little Bachelor Shack

Calling all lone wolfs and introverts.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

If your dream is to buy yourself an Ontario island and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life (or your annoying neighbours), this property may be for you. But only if you're looking for something super simple or aren't afraid of a little fixer-upper.

The home at 2 Island 1420, Georgian Bay is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom bachelor shack that offers 288 square feet of living space — making it a possible nightmare for couples but an introvert's dream.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Trying To Buy My First Home In Ontario

It took us five months and multiple fails to finally get a home.

Allysha Howse | Narcity

When my partner and I decided that we wanted to move out of our apartment in Toronto and into something a little more spacious, neither of us fully understood the journey that we were about to have.

We both knew that buying a home could be tricky and had read multiple articles about homes going over asking, bully offers and more.

Keep Reading Show less