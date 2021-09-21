Trending Tags

This Cute House For Sale In Ontario Is Straight Off An English Postcard & Costs Just $350K

It looks totally different inside!

Suzie Findlay | Re/Max

This Ontario house for sale might just be the cutest thing you see all day, and the price tag makes it even more appealing.

Located in Port Colborne, this charming yellow home has two bedrooms and is on the market for $349,000.

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

The eye-catching exterior is vibrant and colourful, but as soon as you step inside, you'll find yourself surrounded by cool tones and rustic vibes.

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

The decor gives the place an old-time, English countryside feel, from the beamed ceilings to the intricate mantelpiece.

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

Upstairs features a cozy loft and bedroom with pops of yellow.

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

The home has recently been renovated, with updated flooring, plumbing, vinyl windows, and more.

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

Outside, you'll find a spacious yard with a low-maintenance garden. The front porch overlooks the Welland Canal where you can sit and watch the ships go by.

Yellow House

Suzie Findlay | RE/MAX

Price: $349,000

Address: 87 Adelaide St., Port Colborne, ON

Description: This charming little home is straight off a postcard and boasts views of the canal.

View Here

