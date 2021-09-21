This Cute House For Sale In Ontario Is Straight Off An English Postcard & Costs Just $350K

There are particularly good opportunities for anybody who's working remotely, as the provincial government is actively encouraging Canadians from all over the country to relocate to the Sea Bound Coast.
Here's a look at what you can get (on a relative budget) in Nova Scotia right now:
Central Argyle
Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis
Price: $295,000
Address: Central Argyle, NS
Description: This incredible home has four bedrooms and one bathroom, in addition to a giant dining area, pantry and walk-out deck. It's decorated beautifully inside and it's move-in ready, too!
If that wasn't enough, it comes with 4.27 acres and a whole bunch of trees and shrubs, making this a totally private oceanfront oasis. Not bad for less than $300,000, eh?
View Here
Grosses Coques
Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $249,900
Address: Grosses Coques, NS
Description: It doesn't get much closer to the ocean than this. This cozy, waterfront home is located beside the shore of St. Mary's Bay and is perfect for anybody who loves to get up close and personal with nature. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a bright, open-concept kitchen, living and dining area.
It's hard to believe those views cost less than $250,000.
View Here
Liscomb
Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $259,000
Address: Liscomb, NS
Description: Described as a "typical eastern shore style home," this property offers plenty of bang for your buck. It's got three large bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a dedicated laundry space and a den/music room.
Even better, it's got 4.4 acres of rolling ocean frontage and a giant back deck so you can enjoy the extraordinary views. The interior may need a little updating, but it is listed for less than $260,000.
View Here
Milton
Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Price: $299,000
Address: Milton, NS
Description: If you want to buy a home that requires almost no decorating or updating, we've got you covered. This mega cute home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and there are "delightful" river views wherever you look.
It's located just minutes away from hiking trails and white sandy beaches, so nature enthusiasts will feel at home here immediately.
View Here
Petit-de-Grat
Darrin Boudreau | RE/MAX NOVA
Price: $199,900
Address: 189 Boudreauville Rd, Petit-de-Grat, NS
Description: OK — this is a good deal! This charming oceanfront home is located in the picturesque Isle Madame and has plenty of space set across two floors. One of the coolest things about this place is that it's being sold fully furnished, so you could move in without having to buy so much as a sofa!
View Here
Meteghan River
Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $195,000
Address: Meteghan River, NS
Description: If you're a minimalist, how about a tiny home? This adorable mini-house is perfect for a single person or a couple who doesn't need much space. It would take a bit of work to transform this into a fully functioning, year-round home, but it's an awesome opportunity for somebody with a bit of vision and a little leftover cash!
View Here