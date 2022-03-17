Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario housing market

These Ontario Cities Have Tons Of Vacant Homes & Here's Where It's Emptiest

Sault Ste. Marie had the highest increase in vacancy rates in Ontario from 2011-2021.

Empty house in Aurora.

Empty house in Aurora.

Mhsheikholeslami | Wikimedia Commons

Although rent prices have dropped within some major cities across the province, there are still places in Ontario that seem to be seeing more empty homes than ones that are occupied.

On March 15, Point2 released a report that revealed the vacancy rates of private dwellings across the country, from new homes on the market to vacation houses. The report was based on demographic and housing data for Canada's 150 largest cities from Statistics Canada.

Point2 found that national vacancy rates in Canada are falling for the first time in two decades, despite there being 1.3 million empty homes in 2021.

The evolution of vacancy rates in Canada.The evolution of vacancy rates in Canada.Point2

Point2 also found that 87 of the 150 most populous Canadian cities saw their rates fall compared to rates in 2011.

Of the 60 spots in Ontario that were looked at, Windsor and Stouffville saw the sharpest decrease in vacancy rates from 2011 to 2021.

Changes in vacancy rates in Ontario from 2011-2021.Changes in vacancy rates in Ontario from 2011-2021.Point2

Here are the five southern Ontario cities that saw the biggest drops in vacant homes:

1. Windsor (-38%)

2. Whitchurch-Stouffville (-38%)

3. Lakeshore (-34%)

4. St. Thomas (-34%)

5. Welland (-33%)

In contrast, 26 other Ontario cities saw more unoccupied residential homes within the last decade, with Sault Ste. Marie topping the list with an increase of 61%.

Here are the top five cities across the province that had the highest increase in vacancy rates from 2011 to 2021:

1. Sault Ste. Marie (61%)

2. Caledon (54%)

3. Burlington (54%)

4. Aurora (51%)

5. Richmond Hill (49%)

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...